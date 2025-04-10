Chemical Recycling Market Forecast Report 2025 to 2030 | Hydrothermal Treatment Gains Traction as Next-Gen Plastic Recycling Solution

Dublin, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chemical Recycling Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The chemical recycling market is estimated to grow from US$8.90 billion in 2025 to US$14.383 billion in 2030 at 10.05% CAGR.



Chemical recycling breaks down plastic waste into its molecular building blocks through advanced processes like pyrolysis or solvolysis. This enables the production of high-quality raw materials for manufacturing new plastics, reducing dependence on virgin resources and addressing hard-to-recycle plastics, which supports circular economy and sustainability goals.



The OECD reports that global policy changes will decrease plastic leakage by 96% in 2040. However, if effective regulations are not more comprehensive, the mismanagement of waste could escalate despite a 70% increase in plastic production, resulting in negative environmental impacts. Effective policy implementation imparts significant competitive and ecological advantages.



Chemical Recycling Market Growth Drivers:

Environmental Regulations: Stricter waste management laws, extended producer responsibility (EPR) policies, and increased consumer demand for sustainable products are compelling industries to turn to chemical recycling to reduce plastic waste and environmental pollution. For example, in 2024, the Indian government issued new National Guidelines addressing plastic pollution and created new standards for the Plastic Waste Management Rules of 2016, including regulations for extended producer responsibility, labeling biodegradable plastics, and reporting requirements, with the aim of achieving increased recycling performances.

Technological Advancements: Technological strides, economies of scale, and new business opportunities arising from a circular economy are making chemical recycling increasingly attractive. These advancements enhance the viability of managing plastic waste, enabling industries to move toward sustainability while capitalizing on new market potential. Hydrothermal treatment (HTT), which uses water to dissolve mixed plastics without combustion (especially under supercritical conditions) is one of the promising chemical recycling technologies, creating no toxic by-products and providing better product yields than pyrolysis and gasification, though it still requires process optimization for full commercialization.

Chemical Recycling Market Geographical Outlook:

North America: North America is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by stringent environmental regulations, strong consumer awareness, and significant investments in recycling technologies. Initiatives such as the Save Our Seas Act and state-level bans on plastic bags are compelling the adoption of chemical recycling. Leading chemical and petrochemical companies are heavily investing in advanced recycling technologies to meet the growing demand for sustainable packaging and automotive components. Similarly, Canada is focusing on sustainable waste management practices, with government initiatives strongly encouraging a circular economy and waste reduction. The American Chemistry Council and its members advocate for this circular economy approach, emphasizing resource conservation, product lifespan innovations, and advanced recycling technologies, with the goal of 100% recycling, recovery, or reuse of U.S. plastic packaging by 2040 and eliminating landfill or environmental disposal

Report Coverage:

Historical data & forecasts from 2022 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 141 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $8.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $14.38 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1. Key Findings

3.2. Analyst View



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. CHEMICAL RECYCLING MARKET BY PROCESS TYPE

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Depolymerization

5.3. Pyrolysis

5.4. Gasification

5.5. Solvolysis

5.6. Others



6. CHEMICAL RECYCLING MARKET BY PRODUCT

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Monomers

6.3. Oligomers

6.4. Syngas

6.5. Oil and Wax



7. CHEMICAL RECYCLING MARKET BY END-USER

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Chemical

7.3. Automotive

7.4. Packaging

7.5. Construction

7.6. Textile

7.7. Others



8. CHEMICAL RECYCLING MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.3. South America

8.4. Europe

8.5. Middle East and Africa

8.6. Asia Pacific



9. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

9.2. Market Share Analysis

9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

9.4. Competitive Dashboard



10. COMPANY PROFILES

Aduro Clean Technologies

Agilyx

Alterra

AmSty

Arcus

Axens

BASF ChemCycling

BiologiQ

BlueAlp

Borealis

