Alm. Brand A/S – Results of the annual general meeting held on 10 April 2025

The annual general meeting of Alm. Brand A/S was held today. The general meeting was conducted in accordance with the agenda and the complete proposals submitted by the Board of Directors.

The annual report for 2024 was approved, and discharge was granted to the Board of Directors and the Executive Management.

The shareholders adopted the proposal submitted by the Board of Directors that a dividend of DKK 0.60 per share be paid in respect of 2024 for a total dividend payout of DKK 904 million. The remaining profit will be transferred to the company’s reserves.

The resolution proposed by the Board of Directors that it be authorised in the period until 30 April 2026 to let the company acquire treasury shares within a limit of up to 10% of the share capital was adopted.

The shareholders adopted the resolution proposed by the Board of Directors to extend the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital with and without pre-emptive rights to the company’s existing shareholders until 9 April 2030. The authorisation to issue convertible debt instruments also with and without pre-emptive rights to the company’s existing shareholders was approved.

The resolution proposed by the Board of Directors to reduce the share capital by a nominal amount of DKK 88,140,000 from DKK 1,541,140,000 to DKK 1,453,000,000 was approved. The capital reduction will be effected at an average price of DKK 14.70 per share. As a derivative effect thereof, the proposed resolution to amend the company’s articles of association with respect to the specification of the company’s share capital was also approved.

The remuneration report for 2024 was adopted at an advisory vote, and the remuneration policy was also approved.

Jørgen Hesselbjerg Mikkelsen did not stand for re-election to the company’s Board of Directors. All other board members elected by the shareholders were up for election. Christian Høegh-Andersen was nominated for election to the Board of Directors. Jais Valeur, Jan Skytte Pedersen, Tina Schmidt Madsen, Pia Laub and Anette Eberhard were re-elected to the Board of Directors. Christian Høegh-Andersen was elected to the Board of Directors. Furthermore, the remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2025 was approved.

Ernst & Young Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab was re-appointed as the company’s auditors and as sustainability auditors.

At a board meeting held after the general meeting, the Board of Directors elected Jais Valeur as its Chairman and Jan Skytte Pedersen as its Deputy Chairman.

