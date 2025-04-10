Disclosure of trading in own shares from April 2 to April 7, 2025

Renault S.A.: disclosure of trading in own shares from April 2 to April 7, 2025

Boulogne-Billancourt, April 10, 2025

In accordance with applicable regulations relating to share buybacks, Renault S.A. hereby declares the buyback of its own shares carried out from April 2 to April 7, 2025 under the mandate given to an investment services provider for the acquisition of a maximum number of 1,000,000 Renault shares (see press release of April 2, 2025).

Aggregated information (by date and by market)

Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentification code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *Market (MIC Code)
969500F7JLTX36OUI69502/04/2025FR000013190612 14147.1817AQEU
969500F7JLTX36OUI69502/04/2025FR000013190692 67847.1881CEUX
969500F7JLTX36OUI69502/04/2025FR000013190615 66047.1863TQEX
969500F7JLTX36OUI69502/04/2025FR0000131906129 52147.1915XPAR
969500F7JLTX36OUI69503/04/2025FR000013190611 87046.3396AQEU
969500F7JLTX36OUI69503/04/2025FR000013190688 33146.3262CEUX
969500F7JLTX36OUI69503/04/2025FR000013190614 03246.3916TQEX
969500F7JLTX36OUI69503/04/2025FR0000131906135 76746.3208XPAR
969500F7JLTX36OUI69504/04/2025FR000013190611 84343.8137AQEU
969500F7JLTX36OUI69504/04/2025FR000013190688 78143.8012CEUX
969500F7JLTX36OUI69504/04/2025FR000013190615 05243.814TQEX
969500F7JLTX36OUI69504/04/2025FR0000131906134 32443.8022XPAR
969500F7JLTX36OUI69507/04/2025FR000013190612 01942.4924AQEU
969500F7JLTX36OUI69507/04/2025FR000013190694 22542.5023CEUX
969500F7JLTX36OUI69507/04/2025FR000013190615 25442.4961TQEX
969500F7JLTX36OUI69507/04/2025FR0000131906128 50242.5151XPAR
  TOTAL1,000,00044.9570 

* Four-digit rounding after the decimal

Detailed information

The detailed information on these share buybacks is available on Renault’s website (www.renaultgroup.com) in the “Investors / Regulated Information / Share buyback program” section.

