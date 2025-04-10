|Press Release
April 10, 2025
Renault S.A.: disclosure of trading in own shares from April 2 to April 7, 2025
Boulogne-Billancourt, April 10, 2025
In accordance with applicable regulations relating to share buybacks, Renault S.A. hereby declares the buyback of its own shares carried out from April 2 to April 7, 2025 under the mandate given to an investment services provider for the acquisition of a maximum number of 1,000,000 Renault shares (see press release of April 2, 2025).
Aggregated information (by date and by market)
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Market (MIC Code)
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|02/04/2025
|FR0000131906
|12 141
|47.1817
|AQEU
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|02/04/2025
|FR0000131906
|92 678
|47.1881
|CEUX
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|02/04/2025
|FR0000131906
|15 660
|47.1863
|TQEX
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|02/04/2025
|FR0000131906
|129 521
|47.1915
|XPAR
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|03/04/2025
|FR0000131906
|11 870
|46.3396
|AQEU
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|03/04/2025
|FR0000131906
|88 331
|46.3262
|CEUX
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|03/04/2025
|FR0000131906
|14 032
|46.3916
|TQEX
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|03/04/2025
|FR0000131906
|135 767
|46.3208
|XPAR
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|04/04/2025
|FR0000131906
|11 843
|43.8137
|AQEU
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|04/04/2025
|FR0000131906
|88 781
|43.8012
|CEUX
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|04/04/2025
|FR0000131906
|15 052
|43.814
|TQEX
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|04/04/2025
|FR0000131906
|134 324
|43.8022
|XPAR
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|07/04/2025
|FR0000131906
|12 019
|42.4924
|AQEU
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|07/04/2025
|FR0000131906
|94 225
|42.5023
|CEUX
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|07/04/2025
|FR0000131906
|15 254
|42.4961
|TQEX
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|07/04/2025
|FR0000131906
|128 502
|42.5151
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|1,000,000
|44.9570
* Four-digit rounding after the decimal
Detailed information
The detailed information on these share buybacks is available on Renault’s website (www.renaultgroup.com) in the “Investors / Regulated Information / Share buyback program” section.
