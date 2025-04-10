Southeast Asia Flexible Packaging Market Report 2025 to 2030, with Amcor, Constantia Flexibles Group, Sealed Air Corporation, Sonoco Products, Mondi, Huhtamaki, Pura, Scientex Berhad, Rengo & more

Dublin, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Southeast Asia Flexible Packaging Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Southeast Asia flexible packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.79% to attain $28.067 billion in 2030 from $22.216 billion in 2025.



The market for flexible packaging in Southeast Asia is dynamic and continuing to grow due to a number of factors. Rapid urbanization and increasing disposable incomes trigger a demand for easier, convenient packaged goods, especially in the food and beverage sector. The e-commerce boom accelerates this trend further because of how well flexible packaging suits the shipping and handling of products. The Malaysian e-commerce market increased by 20% in 2022 alone.



Market Trends:

Growth in E-Commerce: The e-commerce sector in Southeast Asia is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing internet and smartphone penetration, a young and tech-savvy population, and rising disposable incomes. This expansion is significantly boosting the demand for flexible packaging, which is favored for its lightweight, protective, and cost-effective properties in packaging and shipping online orders.

Adoption of Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP): The growing adoption of MAP technology, particularly in the food and beverage sector, is expected to further propel the flexible packaging market. MAP enhances product shelf life and maintains quality, making it increasingly popular among manufacturers.

Environmental Challenges: A major challenge facing the Southeast Asia flexible packaging market is sustainability concerns. The risk of microplastic pollution has raised alarms among consumers and governments alike, prompting a shift towards eco-friendly packaging solutions.

Consumer Preferences: There is a notable shift towards convenient, resealable, and portable packaging formats, driven by changing consumer lifestyles and preferences for on-the-go consumption.

Sustainability Trends: There is a growing demand for recyclable and biodegradable materials in flexible packaging as consumers and governments push for more sustainable practices. Manufacturers are increasingly investing in eco-friendly solutions to meet these demands.

Food and Beverage Sector Growth: The food and beverage industry continues to be a key driver for the flexible packaging market, with rising global demand for packaged goods necessitating efficient packaging solutions.

These factors collectively position the Southeast Asia flexible packaging market for robust growth amid evolving consumer preferences and environmental considerations.



Some of the major players covered in this report include Amcor plc, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Sealed Air Corporation, Sonoco Products Company, Mondi Group, Huhtamaki, Pura Group, Scientex Berhad, and Rengo Co., Ltd. among others.



Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $22.22 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $28.07 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Asia Pacific





Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



2. MARKET SNAPSHOT

2.1. Market Overview

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Scope of the Study

2.4. Market Segmentation



3. BUSINESS LANDSCAPE

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Policies and Regulations

3.7. Strategic Recommendations



4. SOUTHEAST ASIA FLEXIBLE PACKAGING MARKET BY TYPE

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Pouch

4.3. Bag

4.4. Film

4.5. Others



5. SOUTHEAST ASIA FLEXIBLE PACKAGING MARKET BY MATERIAL

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Plastic

5.3. Paper

5.4. Aluminium



6. SOUTHEAST ASIA FLEXIBLE PACKAGING MARKET BY PRINTING TECHNOLOGY

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Flexography

6.3. Rotogravure

6.4. Digital Printing

6.5. Others



7. SOUTHEAST ASIA FLEXIBLE PACKAGING MARKET BY SUSTAINABILITY TRENDS

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Recyclable Packaging

7.3. Biodegradable Packaging

7.4. Reusable Packaging

7.5. Lightweight Packaging



8. SOUTHEAST ASIA FLEXIBLE PACKAGING MARKET BY END-USER

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Food and Beverage

8.3. Personal Care

8.4. Pharmaceutical

8.5. Others



9. SOUTHEAST ASIA FLEXIBLE PACKAGING MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Malaysia

9.3. Philippines

9.4. Indonesia

9.5. Singapore

9.6. Thailand

9.7. Vietnam

9.8. Others



10. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

10.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

10.2. Market Share Analysis

10.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

10.4. Competitive Dashboard



11. COMPANY PROFILES

Amcor plc

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Sealed Air Corporation

Sonoco Products Company

Mondi Group

Huhtamaki

Pura Group

Scientex Berhad

Rengo Co., Ltd.

