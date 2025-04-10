Neutral Hosting Market Report 2025-2030: A $11.1 Billion Market Opportunity by 2030

Dublin, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neutral Hosting Market by Technology, Spectrum, Wireless Type, Solution, Deployment Modes and Industry Verticals 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This neutral host report provides an in-depth analysis of next generation neutral host architecture, technology, and potential application areas. The report also discussed the core and RAN elements of neutral host networks along with potential market opportunity, stakeholder analysis, business model, and regulatory analysis.

This report also evaluates the competitive landscape of the next generation network along with the products and services of selected vendor companies. The report includes market forecasts for next generation neutral host networks from 2025 to 2030. The report also provides specific recommendations for stakeholders.

Select Report Findings:

The global neutral hosting market will become an $11.1 billion opportunity by 2030

North America will lead the neutral hosting market followed by Asia Pac and Europe

Distributed antenna system based neutral hosting networks will be critical for public venue deployment

Citizens Band Radio Service spectrum establishes the foundation for next generation neutral hosting networks

Private wireless networks for enterprise, industrial and government deployments are a major market driver for neutral hosting

Neutral hosting environment for private enterprise and industrial solutions will consist of a combination of WiFi6, LTE, and 5G radio equipment

The neutral hosting market is characterized by a dynamic interplay of technological advancements, evolving regulatory landscapes, and the increasing demand for seamless mobile connectivity. One of the key characteristics is a shared infrastructure model, which includes the deployment and management of shared wireless infrastructure (DAS, small cells, towers, etc.) by independent third-party providers.

This infrastructure is then offered to multiple Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) on a wholesale basis. Another aspect is multi-operator support as neutral host networks are designed to accommodate the technologies and spectrum bands of various MNOs simultaneously, allowing subscribers of different carriers to connect to the same infrastructure.

In terms of market focus, neutral hosting primarily addresses challenges related to extending mobile coverage and increasing network capacity, particularly with respect to indoor environments such as buildings (offices, manufacturing facilities, warehouses, etc.), stadiums, malls, offices, hospitals.

Another key focus area is dense urban environments where macrocell capacity is strained such as transportation hubs (airports, train stations, subways, etc.). To a lesser extent, the market for neutral hosting addresses the needs of rural and underserved areas.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Neutral Host Networks

2.1.1 NHN Motivation and Usage

2.1.2 Carrier Driven Neutral Host Model

2.1.3 Metnet as Neutral Host

2.1.4 Neutral Host Network Architecture

2.1.4.1 Device Management Systems

2.1.4.2 Baseband Controllers

2.1.4.3 Ethernet Fronthaul

2.1.4.4 Radio Points

2.1.4.5 RF Modules

2.2 NHN Core and RAN Network Element

2.2.1 Neutral Host Mobility Management Entity

2.2.2 Local AAA/Proxy Server

2.2.3 Neutral Host Gateway

2.2.4 Citizens Band Radio Service Devices

2.3 Neutral Host Network Market Drivers

2.3.1 Alternatives to MNO Services

2.3.2 Private Networks

2.4 Neutral Host Network Market Challenges

2.5 Neutral Host Value Chain Analysis

2.6 Neutral Host Business Model Considerations

2.6.1 Multi-Operator Small Cells as a Service

2.6.2 Spectrum-Based Neutral Host Networks

2.6.3 Neutral Host Networking for Private Networks

2.7 Regulatory Analysis

2.7.1 CBRS/OnGo Alliance

2.7.2 5GPPP

2.7.3 Open Industry 4.0 Alliance

2.7.4 Open Manufacturing Platform

2.7.5 Small Cell Forum

3. Neutral Hosting Technology and Application Analysis

3.1 Neutral Host Technology Analysis

3.1.1 DAS Equipment

3.1.2 Applications

3.1.3 Carrier WiFi

3.1.4 Small Cells

3.1.5 Self-Organizing Network

3.2 Neutral Host Spectrum Analysis

3.2.1 CBRS

3.2.2 LTE

3.2.3 5G

3.3 Outdoor vs. Indoor Deployment

3.4 Neutral Host Application Analysis

3.4.1 Public Venues and Safety

3.4.2 Transportation and Ports

3.4.3 Industrial

3.4.4 Hospitality

3.4.5 Healthcare

3.4.6 Education

3.4.7 Corporate Offices

3.4.8 Retail

3.5 Neutral Small Cell Host and 5G

3.6 Multi-Carrier DAS, Network Slicing, and Neutral Host

3.7 Network Orchestration and Neutral Host

3.8 Edge Deployment and Neutral Host

3.9 User Device/Equipment for Neutral Host

3.10 Industrial Network and NHN Private Network or Stand-alone Non-public Networks

3.11 Neutral Host Network and MNOs

3.12 Unlicensed and Dynamically-Licensed Spectrum

4. Neutral Hosting Company Analysis

4.1 Alpha Wireless

4.2 American Tower

4.3 BAI Communications

4.4 Boingo Wireless

4.5 BT Wholesale

4.6 Cellnex Telecom

4.7 Colt Technologies

4.8 Comba Telecom

4.9 Commscope

4.10 Crown Castle

4.11 Dense Air

4.12 Digital Bridge

4.13 Even Group

4.14 ExteNet Systems

4.15 Freshwave Group

4.16 Mobilitie LLC

4.17 Netmore Group

4.18 Real Wireless

4.19 Wireless 20/20 WiROI

5. Neutral Hosting Market Analysis and Forecasts 2025 - 2030

5.1 Global Neutral Hosting Market 2025 - 2030

5.1.1 Global Neutral Hosting Market

5.1.2 Global Neutral Hosting Market by Technology

5.1.3 Global Neutral Hosting Market by Spectrum

5.1.4 Global Neutral Hosting Market by Solution

5.1.5 Global Neutral Hosting Market by Deployment

5.1.6 Global Neutral Hosting Market by Industry Vertical

5.2 Regional Neutral Hosting Market 2025 - 2030

6. Conclusions and Recommendations

