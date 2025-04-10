Sunward Expands Footprint into Colorado, with New Durango Branch Coming this Spring

Albuquerque, NM, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunward, formerly known as Sandia Laboratory Federal Credit Union, announced today that it will expand its footprint into Colorado with a new branch set to open in Durango in May.

This location represents the Albuquerque-based credit union’s first expansion into Colorado.

Sunward’s Durango Town Plaza branch will be located in the heart of the city, near the bustling downtown, known for a wealth of restaurants, galleries, and businesses that attract thousands of visitors each year and support a thriving mountain community.

With this new Durango branch, Sunward’s overall footprint will span 16 locations across New Mexico, California, and Colorado.

“We’re thrilled to become part of the vibrant Durango community,” said Alex de la Cruz, Executive Vice President at Sunward. “With our growth into Southern Colorado, we have a new opportunity to share the exceptional experience Sunward members have come to know and love, marking an important milestone in our pursuit to become the economic engine for communities in the Southwest.”

Further communications will be provided leading up to Sunward’s Durango branch opening, including a grand opening ceremony planned on May 16.

For more information on Sunward and its services, please visit gosunward.org.