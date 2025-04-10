The 30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Continues to Trend Down

MCLEAN, Va., April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey ® (PMMS®), showing the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.62%.

“The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage continues to trend down, remaining under 7% for the twelfth consecutive week,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “As purchase applications continue to climb, the spring homebuying season is shaping up to look more favorable than last year.”

News Facts

The 30-year FRM averaged 6.62% as of April 10, 2025, down from last week when it averaged 6.64%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.88%.

averaged 6.62% as of April 10, 2025, down from last week when it averaged 6.64%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.88%. The 15-year FRM averaged 5.82%, unchanged from last week. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 6.16%.

The PMMS® is focused on conventional, conforming, fully amortizing home purchase loans for borrowers who put 20% down and have excellent credit. For more information, view our Frequently Asked Questions.

