DTF™ Makes Its Canadian Debut, Bringing a Taste of Taiwan to the Heart of Downtown Vancouver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For its first entrance into Canada, the Taiwan-based Din Tai Fung Restaurant Group is unveiling a fresh new name and logo with the debut of DTF™ , a premium dining destination opening at 1132 Alberni Street in Vancouver, B.C. Brought to life by the same team behind the globally celebrated restaurant group, DTF™ showcases the menu offerings and commitment to quality and consistency that guests have come to know and love across more than 165 locations worldwide. Known for the art of Xiao Long Bao—delicate soup dumplings handcrafted with 18 signature folds to achieve the perfect Golden Ratio—DTF™ brings this iconic dish, along with other traditional delicacies, to the heart of Vancouver.

“Bringing our first restaurant to Canada is a deeply meaningful milestone for our family and our team,” says Albert Yang, Co-CEO of DTF Restaurant. “DTF™ is rooted in generations of tradition, of handcrafted food, warm hospitality, and cultural connection, and we can’t imagine a better city than Vancouver to carry that forward. With its global perspective, deep appreciation for culinary excellence, and vibrant community, Vancouver feels like a natural home for the next chapter of our story.”

Reservations Open April 10th, 2025

Guests can now plan their experience as reservations for the grand opening are officially live. DTF™ is currently accepting guests by reservation only. Walk-in seating, take out, and delivery will be offered at a later date. Please visit DTF™ to make a reservation today.

Celebrate the Grand Opening on May 5th

The doors to DTF™ will officially open at 11 a.m. on May 5, 2025. Guests can visit early for a sneak peek during the restaurant’s soft opening period, April 24–May 4, when a limited menu will be available by reservation.

To commemorate the opening of its first Canadian restaurant, DTF™ has partnered with the son of the renowned calligrapher Yu Youren, Yu Chung Ling, who created the original calligraphy that became the brand’s first emblem in Taiwan. This collaboration brings together two families whose legacies are deeply rooted in heritage, artistry, and cultural expression. In honor of the Vancouver debut, Yu Chung Ling has created two original works inspired by a phrase that speaks to “establishing purpose for the people.” The message reflects DTF™’s mission to enrich lives through the artistry of food. One piece will be displayed inside the restaurant, while the second will be donated as a gift to the Vancouver community in celebration of this milestone opening.

Get a Sneak Peek at the Soft-Opening

For those who can't wait until the official grand opening in early May, reservations can be made during the restaurant's soft opening from April 24th to May 4, 2025 where a limited menu will be available. Eager food lovers who book a reservation during this period will enjoy an exclusive first taste of DTF™’s most iconic dishes—like the famed 18-fold Xiao Long Bao—alongside a limited selection of guest favorites.

A Celebration of Culture, Community, and Excellence

The opening of DTF™ on Alberni Street is more than the launch of a restaurant—its design reflects its Taiwanese heritage and local flair through thoughtful details—from a dumpling expo kitchen to custom lanterns and a serene, garden-inspired entrance. Designed by the Rockwell Group, every detail has been thoughtfully crafted to celebrate Taiwanese roots while embracing the richness of Vancouver's diverse cultural scene.

“Vancouver is a city that values design, culture, and craftsmanship—and we knew our first Canadian restaurant had to reflect that,” says Aaron Yang, Co-CEO of DTF Restaurant. “Every detail of the space has been thoughtfully curated to create a dining experience that feels both rooted and refined—from the rock garden and lantern-lit entryway to the exposed dumpling kitchen and garden-inspired interiors. It’s a space that honors our Taiwanese heritage while embracing the beauty and sophistication of Vancouver.”

What to Expect at DTF™

Guests can look forward to DTF™’s signature dish, Xiao Long Bao—delicate soup dumplings made with premium ingredients like Kurobuta pork, hand-folded 18 times for the perfect golden ratio of thin skin, then steamed in traditional bamboo baskets. Other guest favorites include Spicy Wontons in DTF™’s signature house sauce, a variety of handmade noodles, String Beans with Garlic, and the viral Chocolate & Mochi Xiao Long Bao. A thoughtfully curated beverage menu of teas, signature cocktails and wines complete the dining experience.

With seating for more than 300 guests, DTF™ will combine warm hospitality with an elevated dining ambience. The restaurant is excited to source a portion of its ingredients from Canada to pay homage to the Yang Family’s first restaurant in Canada.

Join Us for This Momentous Occasion

DTF™ warmly welcomes Vancouver's food lovers to this historic opening. Guests are invited to mark their calendars, make reservations, and experience the artistry, flavours, and community that are at the heart of DTF™. The journey starts at www.dtfrestaurant.ca .

About DTF™ Restaurant

DTF™ is a premium dining destination owned and operated by the same team behind the Din Tai Fung Restaurant Group, which originated in Taiwan and is now globally acclaimed for the art of the Xiao Long Bao with 18- handcrafted pleats. Recognized for its thoughtful approach to an immersive guest experience, DTF™ brings forth a tradition of rich cultural heritage, hospitality excellence, quality and consistency in culinary, service and ambiance.

With its origins dating back to 1958 as a cooking oil business in Taiwan, Din Tai Fung Restaurant Group has evolved into an iconic, Michelin-recognized name around the world. Now, DTF™ builds on this foundation while carving out a distinct identity for its introduction to Canada, starting with its first location on Alberni Street in the heart of Downtown Vancouver, B.C. With each restaurant, each interaction, and each bite, DTF™ aims to bring people together to celebrate culture and inspire community. For more information, please visit www.dtfrestaurant.ca , Facebook @dtfcanada, and Instagram @dtfcanada.

