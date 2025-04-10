Press release

Contact: investor.relations@lectra.com

LECTRA confirms its eligibility for the PEA-PME scheme

Paris, April 10, 2025– LECTRA, a company listed on the regulated market Euronext Paris, compartment B, confirms that it meets the criteria for the PEA-PME savings plans set forth in Article L.221-32-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code, i.e. market capitalization below 2 billion euros.

Consequently, investment in Lectra shares (FR0000065484, LSS) can be made through PEA-PME savings accounts.

About Lectra



As a major player in the fashion, automotive and furniture markets, Lectra contributes to the Industry 4.0 revolution with boldness and passion by providing best-in-class technologies.



The Group offers industrial intelligence solutions - software, equipment, data and services - that facilitate the digital transformation of the companies it serves. In doing so, Lectra helps its customers push boundaries and unlock their potential. The Group is proud to state that its 3,000 employees are driven by three core values: being open-minded thinkers, trusted partners and passionate innovators.



Founded in 1973, Lectra reported revenues of 527 million euros in 2024. The company is listed on Euronext, where it is included in the following indices: CAC All Shares, CAC Technology, EN Tech Leaders and ENT PEA-PME 150.







For more information, visit lectra.com.

Lectra – World Headquarters: 16–18, rue Chalgrin • 75016 Paris • France

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 64 42 00 – lectra.com

A French Société Anonyme with capital of €37,966,274 – RCS Paris 300 702 305

Attachment