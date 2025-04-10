MENA E-commerce Market Report 2025, with Projected Compound Annual Growth Rates through 2029

Dublin, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-commerce Regional Analysis Market: Middle East and North Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report explores the E-commerce markets in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), using 2023 as a reference year and providing forecasts from 2024 through 2029, including compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projections. The market size is assessed from the perspective of E-commerce activity in the region.
The report examines factors influencing the industry, such as technological advances, economic conditions, and business considerations, and also offers market insights into the industry landscape. Additionally, the report analyzes key players in the E-commerce sector, categorizing them by type and product segment in the MENA region. It highlights growth drivers and assesses regional dynamics shaping the market.
The Report Includes
- An in-depth analysis of the current and future potential for e-commerce markets in the Middle East and Northern Africa (MENA) region
- Analyses of the MENA market trends, with revenue data for 2023, estimates for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029
- Estimate of the current market size and revenue prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by e-commerce type, product type, and country
- Facts and figures pertaining to the current market dynamics, advances in technology, and regulations
- Insights into the ripple effects of the Ukraine-Russia war on e-commerce operations, including supply chain disruptions and regulatory hurdles
- Analysis of the industry structure, including key stakeholders' market shares, product mapping, and recent key developments
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|43
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$41.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$80.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.7%
|Regions Covered
|Africa, Middle East
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of the Study
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 E-commerce Industry Outlook
- Global E-commerce Industry Overview
- MENA E-commerce Industry
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Access to the Internet and Rise of 5G
- Rise in Investment in E-commerce
- Emerging Payment Solutions
- Market Challenges
- Data security concerns
- Lack of Awareness About Technology
- Dominance of Offline Retailer
- Market Opportunities
- Growing Demand for Foreign Products
- Increasing Adaptation of Smartphones
Chapter 4 Market Segmentation
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Analysis by E-commerce Type
- Market Analysis by Product Type
Chapter 5 Emerging Markets
- Middle East and North African Market Analysis by Country
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Egypt
- GCC4
- Rest of the Middle East & North Africa
Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Landscape
- Concluding Remarks
