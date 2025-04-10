MENA E-commerce Market Report 2025, with Projected Compound Annual Growth Rates through 2029

Dublin, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-commerce Regional Analysis Market: Middle East and North Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report explores the E-commerce markets in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), using 2023 as a reference year and providing forecasts from 2024 through 2029, including compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projections. The market size is assessed from the perspective of E-commerce activity in the region.

The report examines factors influencing the industry, such as technological advances, economic conditions, and business considerations, and also offers market insights into the industry landscape. Additionally, the report analyzes key players in the E-commerce sector, categorizing them by type and product segment in the MENA region. It highlights growth drivers and assesses regional dynamics shaping the market.

The Report Includes

An in-depth analysis of the current and future potential for e-commerce markets in the Middle East and Northern Africa (MENA) region

Analyses of the MENA market trends, with revenue data for 2023, estimates for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimate of the current market size and revenue prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by e-commerce type, product type, and country

Facts and figures pertaining to the current market dynamics, advances in technology, and regulations

Insights into the ripple effects of the Ukraine-Russia war on e-commerce operations, including supply chain disruptions and regulatory hurdles

Analysis of the industry structure, including key stakeholders' market shares, product mapping, and recent key developments

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 43 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $41.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $80.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.7% Regions Covered Africa, Middle East





Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of the Study

Market Summary

Chapter 2 E-commerce Industry Outlook

Global E-commerce Industry Overview

MENA E-commerce Industry

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Increasing Access to the Internet and Rise of 5G Rise in Investment in E-commerce Emerging Payment Solutions

Market Challenges Data security concerns Lack of Awareness About Technology Dominance of Offline Retailer

Market Opportunities Growing Demand for Foreign Products Increasing Adaptation of Smartphones



Chapter 4 Market Segmentation

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Analysis by E-commerce Type

Market Analysis by Product Type

Chapter 5 Emerging Markets

Middle East and North African Market Analysis by Country Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Egypt GCC4 Rest of the Middle East & North Africa



Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape

Concluding Remarks

