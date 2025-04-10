Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Report 2025-2035: High Chemical Costs Challenge Growth in EOR Market, but Bio-Based Solutions Offer Opportunity

Dublin, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Report 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



World revenue for the Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market is set to surpass US$1.03 billion in 2025.



Technological Advancements in Chemical Formulations



One of the most significant drivers of the Chemical EOR market is the continuous evolution of chemical formulations that improve oil recovery rates. Advanced polymers, surfactants, and alkali-based chemicals are being developed to enhance the efficiency of oil displacement while reducing the environmental footprint.



For example, Schlumberger, a leading oilfield services provider, has invested in next-generation surfactants that improve oil mobilization in reservoirs with challenging geological conditions. Similarly, SNF Group, a global leader in polymer manufacturing, has developed high-performance polymer solutions that improve water viscosity and increase sweep efficiency in Chemical EOR operations. These advancements make Chemical EOR a more viable solution for aging oil fields with declining production rates.



Moreover, the development of low-salinity surfactants has enabled oil companies to deploy Chemical EOR in offshore environments, where high-salinity reservoirs previously posed challenges. As research and innovation continue, Chemical EOR is expected to become even more efficient, reducing the need for excessive chemical use and lowering operational costs.



High Operational and Chemical Costs



One of the most significant barriers to widespread Chemical EOR adoption is the high cost associated with purchasing and deploying specialized chemicals such as surfactants, polymers, and alkalis. These chemicals are often expensive to manufacture, transport, and inject into reservoirs, leading to increased operational expenditures for oil companies.



For example, polymer flooding, a widely used Chemical EOR method, requires substantial volumes of high-performance polymers like hydrolyzed polyacrylamide (HPAM). The production and sourcing of these materials can be costly, particularly when oil prices are low, making it difficult for companies to justify large-scale investment in Chemical EOR.



Moreover, fluctuations in the prices of raw materials - such as petroleum-derived surfactants and biopolymers - can further impact the economic feasibility of Chemical EOR projects. Companies like SNF Group and BASF, which supply EOR chemicals, must continuously innovate to reduce costs while maintaining efficiency. However, until chemical costs decline significantly, smaller oil producers may hesitate to adopt Chemical EOR techniques, limiting market expansion.

Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors The Increasing Number of Matured Wells and Fields is a Driving Force Behind the Growth of the Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Rising Deep Drilling Operations Driving the Market Growth AI in New Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Methods Opportunities for Market Players

Market Restraining Factors High Operational and Chemical Costs Hinder the Market Growth Reservoir-Specific Chemical Compatibility Issues Hinder the Market Growth

Market Opportunities Government Incentives and Subsidies to Encourage the Adoption of EOR Techniques Collaboration and Partnership Between Market Players Opportunities for the Market Investment and Expansion in EOR Opportunities for the Market



Segments Covered in the Report

By Application Method

In-Situ (Reservoir) Chemical Injection

Ex-Situ (Surface) Chemical Processing

By Origin

Petro-based

Bio-based

Water-based

By Reservoir Type

Onshore Reservoirs

Offshore Reservoirs

Heavy Oil & Bitumen Reservoirs

Other Reservoir Types

By Chemical Type

Water-soluble Polymers

Surfactants

Polymer Gels

Biopolymers

Alkaline Chemicals

By Technique

Polymer Flooding (PF)

Surfactant-Polymer (SP) Flooding

Alkali-Surfactant-Polymer (ASP) Flooding

Micellar Flooding

Low Tension Gas Flooding (LTG)

Other Techniques

