Asia-Pacific Smart Farming Market Analysis and Forecast Report 2024-2034, with Focus on Kubota Corporation and Eruvaka Technologies

Dublin, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Smart Farming Market: Focus on Application, Hardware, Software, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific smart farming market is projected to reach $29.87 billion by 2034 from $4.83 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 19.98% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

The growing use of cutting-edge technologies and a strong emphasis on sustainable farming methods are anticipated to propel the APAC smart farming market's significant expansion. The growing need for food, the requirement for effective resource management, and the incorporation of IoT, AI, and robotics into agricultural operations are the main drivers of this growth. Traditional farming practices are changing throughout the region as a result of precision farming approaches and data-driven decision-making. APAC's dedication to raising agricultural output while lowering environmental effect is further demonstrated by aggressive government programs and large investments in smart agricultural technologies. The region's commitment to agricultural innovation and sustainability is reflected in this changing environment.







The market for smart farming in Asia is expanding significantly due to the growing emphasis on sustainable agricultural methods and the growing use of cutting-edge technologies. In order to maximise agricultural output and resource management, smart farming incorporates technology like robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and data analytics. In order to guarantee greater yields and operational efficiency, farmers are increasingly implementing precision farming techniques in response to the region's rapidly expanding population and rising food demand.



Market expansion is greatly aided by government programs and subsidies that favour the digitisation of agriculture. To address issues with food security and lessen their impact on the environment, many nations in the region are investing in agritech breakthroughs and encouraging the use of smart farming solutions. Additionally, the presence of emerging agritech startups and partnerships between technology providers and agricultural enterprises are fostering technological advancements.

Crop monitoring, livestock management, irrigation automation, and farm management software are some of the ways that smart farming is being used in APAC. Farmers may make better decisions by using actionable insights from real-time data from sensors, drones, and satellite photos.



The APAC smart farming market is anticipated to expand gradually as digital transformation quickens and sustainable farming methods gain popularity, helping to create a robust and effective agricultural industry.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Increasing Need for Sustainable Agricultural Practices Growing Adoption of Precision Agriculture

Market Challenges Lack of Technical Expertise among Farmers Rising Concern over Data Security with Increasing Cyber Attacks

Market Opportunities Increasing Investment in Agriculture Technology Start-Ups Securing the Agriculture Value Chain with Blockchain



Market Segmentation:



Segmentation by Application

Precision Farming or Precision Agriculture Precision Irrigation Yield Monitoring and Crop Scouting or Forecasting Precision Planting Precision Spraying Precision Fertilization Farm Management Other

Livestock Monitoring and Management Milk Harvesting Animal Health Monitoring and Comfort Feeding Management Livestock Tracking Other

Aquaculture Feed Management Aquatic Species Tracking and Navigation Water Quality Management Other



Segmentation by Product Type

Hardware Displays/Yield Monitors Flow and Application Rate Control Valves Farm Computers, and Mobile Devices and Laptops Agricultural Sensors Guidance and Steering Systems Other

Software Farm Operation Management Hardware Control Application Data and Predictive Analytics



Segmentation by Country

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia and New Zealand

Thailand

Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Some of the prominent names in the Asia-Pacific Smart Farming market are:

KUBOTA Corporation

Eruvaka Technologies Pvt. Ltd



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.83 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $29.87 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.9% Regions Covered Asia Pacific





Key Topics Covered:



1 Market: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 5G: The Future of Smart Farming

1.1.2 LoRa Wide Area Network (LoRaWAN)

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.3 Regulatory Landscape

1.4 Research and Development Review

1.5 Stakeholder Analysis

1.6 Impact Analysis for Key Events

1.7 Market Dynamics Overview

1.7.1 Market Drivers

1.7.1.1 Increasing Need for Sustainable Agricultural Practices

1.7.1.2 Growing Adoption of Precision Agriculture

1.7.2 Market Challenges

1.7.2.1 Lack of Technical Expertise among Farmers

1.7.2.2 Rising Concern over Data Security with Increasing Cyber Attacks

1.7.3 Market Opportunities

1.7.3.1 Increasing Investment in Agriculture Technology Start-Ups

1.7.3.2 Securing the Agriculture Value Chain with Blockchain



2 Regions

2.1 Regional Summary

2.2 Asia-Pacific

2.2.1 Regional Overview

2.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

2.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market

2.2.4 China

2.2.5 Japan

2.2.6 India

2.2.7 South Korea

2.2.8 Australia and New Zealand

2.2.9 Thailand

2.2.10 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific



3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Next Frontiers

3.2 Geographic Assessment

3.3 Company Profiles

KUBOTA Corporation

Eruvaka Technologies Pvt.Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fwjvvr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment