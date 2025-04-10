April 28, 2025 Deadline: Contact Levi & Korsinsky to Join Class Action Suit Against QUBT

NEW YORK, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Quantum Computing Inc. ("Quantum Computing Inc." or the "Company") (NASDAQ: QUBT) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Quantum Computing Inc. investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between March 30, 2020 and January 15, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/quantum-computing-inc-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=141966&wire=3

QUBT investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) defendants overstated the capabilities of QCI’s quantum computing technologies, products, and/or services; (ii) defendants overstated the scope and nature of QCI’s relationship with NASA, as well as the scope and nature of QCI’s NASA-related contracts and/or subcontracts; (iii) defendants overstated QCI’s progress in developing a thin film lithium niobate, TFLN foundry, the scale of the purported TFLN foundry, and orders for the Company’s TFLN chips; (iv) QCI’s business dealings with Quad M and millionways both qualified as related party transactions; (v) accordingly, QCI’s revenues relied, at least in part, on undisclosed related party transactions; (vi) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a significant negative impact on QCI’s business and reputation; and (vii) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Quantum Computing Inc. during the relevant time frame, you have until April 28, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com