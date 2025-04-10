The Guardian Group Announces its STATE OF QME REPORTING 2025: Stakeholder Survey Report

Santa Ana, Ca, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Guardian Group, LCC, a leading firm in the medical-legal industry, today released: “STATE OF QME REPORTING 2025 " its annual report that explores the utility and effectiveness of QME Reports throughout the entire California workers' compensation system as reported by the attorneys and claim adjusters who utilize them.

Qualified Medical Evaluators (QMEs) are vital to the California Workers’ Compensation system. Their evaluations are relied upon to help settle work injury disputes fairly and efficiently. The Guardian Group is committed to raising the standard of med-legal reporting not only amongst its own member physicians but throughout the industry as a whole by establishing and promoting best practices.

In late 2024, The Guardian Group distributed its QME Stakeholder Survey digitally to over 6,000 applicant attorneys, defense attorneys and claims adjusters. Survey participation reflected a balanced mix of perspectives, with 52.3% of respondents representing applicant attorneys and 44.2% from the defense side (defense attorneys and claims adjusters). As verification of the respondent pool on the validity of their comments, 98.6% of these respondents stated that they use QME Reports either “Frequently” or “Almost Always”.

Key Survey Findings:

Stakeholder Satisfaction with QME Reports Declined Sharply in 2024

Only 18.6% of respondents indicated they were satisfied with the quality of QME reports in 2024, a steep decline from 37.1% in 2023. To resolve, stakeholders consistently voiced a preference for more objective, medical evidence-based analysis.

Lowest-Rated Aspects of QME Reports in 2024

Among the 23 QME Report categories evaluated, respondents gave the following lowest satisfaction scores:

Use of Evidence-Based Medical Findings (2.48 out of 5) Thoroughness of Medical Analysis (2.48 out of 5) Discussion Section (2.41 out of 5) Timeliness of MMI Classification (2.35 out of 5) Causation Section (2.27 out of 5) Impartiality and Objectivity (2.27 out of 5) Apportionment (2.22 out of 5)



Rising Frustration Over Delayed MMI Classifications

In addition, many stakeholders expressed frustration related to settlement delays due to deferred MMI classifications and QME Reports that lack explanation and therefore require Supplemental Report requests and depositions to clarify. The rising frequency of delays was cited as one of the key reasons for overall dissatisfaction.

Introducing: The Good QME

To help Qualified Medical Evaluators address the feedback gathered from the survey, The Guardian Group is introducing The Good QME, an advanced learning series designed to equip Qualified Medical Evaluators with actionable strategies for improving the quality and reliability of their reports.

The Good QME: Volume I has been distributed to all Guardian Group member physicians and is also available for download on The Guardian Group website. This first volume focuses on elevating objectivity, improving the clarity of causation and apportionment analysis, and reducing delays in reporting.

About The Guardian Group:

At The Guardian Group, we continue our commitment to the highest standard of Med-Legal Reporting as the provider of choice among attorneys, claims adjusters, and injured workers who seek a just and timely resolution to their work injury disputes.

For more information and to access the full report, visit The Stakeholder Survey Report.

Press inquiries

The Guardian Group

https://theguardian.group

Alexandria Gooray

ggadmin@theguardian.group

800-411-1006





