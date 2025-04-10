Swarmed Crowdfunding Campaign Funds in Under 24 Hours Amid Record Bee Losses

San Francisco, CA, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swarmed, the community platform for reporting and rescuing honey bee swarms, has reached its Kickstarter funding goal in less than a day. The campaign comes as beekeepers across the U.S. report record hive losses, exceeding 60% according to recent data from Project Apis m., a leading pollinator research nonprofit.





Swarmed reached full funding in under 24 hours to expand its real-time swarm alert system, built to connect communities and beekeepers during critical spring swarm season.



Swarmed connects public reports of honey bee swarms directly to local beekeepers who safely rescue and rehome them. Since launching, Swarmed has already supported over 2,000 successful swarm rescues, protecting vital pollinators that would otherwise likely be exterminated.

The Kickstarter funding will accelerate the development of Swarmed's platform, adding new tools for beekeepers and monitoring biodiversity:

Swarm Likelihood Maps: Predictive heatmaps based on over 35,000 past swarm reports to help beekeepers respond faster.

Real-Time Mobile Alerts: Improved, faster notifications directly to beekeepers' devices.

Bee Friendliness Map: Using swarm data collected exclusively by Swarmed and environmental datasets to create a map that uses bees as biomonitors, helping communities assess and improve local pollinator ecosystem health.

“Every year, hundreds of thousands of bee swarms happen across the country,” says Mateo Kaiser, Swarmed’s founder and a certified Master Beekeeper. “But the public often doesn't know who to call, and beekeepers, who are eager to catch these swarms to replenish their hives, can be difficult to reach. Reporting a swarm directly to a local beekeeper through Swarmed more than doubles the chance the bees will survive. This crowdfunding success means we’ll get better tools in place just in time for peak swarm season this spring.”

Swarmed will remain open to backers through May 7, offering lifetime memberships, early access to new features, and specialized tools for both hobbyists and professional beekeepers.

To learn more, visit: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/swarmed/swarmed-protecting-honey-bee-swarms

Swarm season (April-June) presents a timely opportunity for stories exploring what bee swarms are, how the public can safely get them removed by contacting local beekeepers through Swarmed, and why these efforts are critical amid rising bee colony losses.

Media Contact: Mateo Kaiser, Founder mateo@beeswarmed.org

Press Kit: https://drive.google.com/drive/u/1/folders/1cL_yoJC7n6hNsO09qpyLPo6IBhJXcA0-

About Swarmed: Swarmed is a beekeeper-founded platform dedicated to protecting honey bee populations by improving public and beekeeper collaboration during swarm season. With thousands of successful rescues and growing community engagement, Swarmed is changing how we respond to wild bee swarms, promoting sustainable, bee-friendly solutions nationwide.





Swarmed will soon add a new data dashboard with swarm likelihood maps, bloom timing, and local response metrics, giving beekeepers better tools to plan and act during peak swarm season.





