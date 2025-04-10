Da Mimmo Tours Celebrates 15 Years of Offering Luxury, Family-Run Italian Travel Experiences

Sarasota, Florida, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Da Mimmo Tours of Italy, a luxury, woman-owned, family-operated tour company specializing exclusively in Italian travel, proudly celebrates 15 years of curating high-end, immersive experiences across Italy’s most breathtaking regions. Founded by Mary Ann Cricchio, Da Mimmo Tours emerged from the legacy of Da Mimmo Finest Italian Cuisine, which she operated alongside her late husband, Chef Mimmo. The renowned Baltimore restaurant defined fine dining in the city’s Little Italy for 36 years. Today, Mary Ann and her son Mimmo Cricchio personally escort each small-group tour, ensuring an unparalleled level of service, trust, and attention to detail.

Before launching their luxury tour company, Mary Ann and her late husband operated Da Mimmo Finest Italian Cuisine, an elite dining destination offering a three-hour, high-end dining experience complete with private transportation, a sophisticated cocktail lounge, nightly live music, and an exclusive menu crafted by her husband himself. It was during this time that restaurant patrons began requesting custom itineraries for trips to Italy, knowing that the Cricchios had a family home on the Amalfi Coast.

Mary Ann and Mimmo Cricchio

As demand grew, a loyal guest approached Mary Ann with a unique request: “We love your itinerary, but we want to go back when you’re there.” That moment sparked what would become Da Mimmo Tours, officially launched in 2010 with two years of meticulous planning. Its debut itinerary, a luxury Amalfi Coast experience, became an instant success—one that has since expanded to include Tuscany, Venice, and Sicily, with a focus on exclusive, authentic, and region-specific travel. Guests also have the opportunity to add Rome as a supplement to each destination.

Unlike traditional tour operators, Da Mimmo Tours is defined by its intimate, hands-on approach. Every trip is personally escorted by Mary Ann and Mimmo, ensuring guests never feel like just another traveler on a crowded bus. Tours are limited to 20 to 28 guests for a personalized experience, far from the large, impersonal groups of mainstream tour operators.

Thanks to long-standing relationships, Da Mimmo Tours secures rare opportunities such as skip-the-line tickets for high-demand sites and events on all destinations. For example, in Tuscany, it offers VIP seating at the historic Palio horse race in Siena (20 exclusive seats on the San Martino curve, the “Super Bowl 50-yard line” of the event). It even has the Venetian Masquerade Ball access, complete with opera house costume rentals.

Guests unpack once and explore the region from a single luxury hotel, eliminating constant packing and travel fatigue (with the exception of the Sicily tour, which involves one hotel change). With Mary Ann’s 42-year background in hospitality, including leadership roles in the Restaurant Association of Maryland and the National Restaurant Association, guests trust her expertise in hand-selecting the finest meals featuring authentic regional dishes and premium local wines. From medical assistance (including fluent Italian-speaking staff who can arrange doctor visits) to heritage discovery (helping guests trace their Italian ancestry at local archives), the Cricchio’s go beyond traditional tour services.

Unlike operators that simply sell tours, Da Mimmo Tours lives them. Mary Ann and Mimmo never book a hotel, restaurant, or activity they haven’t personally experienced, ensuring that each guest receives the same high standard of hospitality that defined their original fine-dining business. Their deep-rooted connections in Italy allow them to create curated experiences—whether it’s sipping wine with a vineyard owner in Tuscany or boarding a private boat to explore Cinque Terre.

“People trust us with their time and money because of our pedigree in hospitality,” says Mary Ann. “We’re not just handing them an itinerary; we’re creating experiences we’ve personally vetted and perfected to create memories that will last a lifetime.”

Fifteen years in, Da Mimmo Tours remains dedicated to elevating the luxury travel experience for Americans seeking a deeper connection with Italy’s history, culture, and cuisine. With 20 unique Italian regions to explore, Mary Ann and Mimmo continue to expand their offerings while preserving the intimate, high-touch service that has made them a standout in the industry. “We built our business on trust, relationships, and a love for Italy,” says Mimmo. “Every tour we lead, we do it as if we were planning it for ourselves—because, in a way, we are.”

