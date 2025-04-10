ABB opens $40+ million manufacturing facility in New Mexico

New Albuquerque, N.M. facility supports the electric utility sector and helps enable the U.S. energy transition

90,000-square-foot site doubles production capacity of ABB Elastimold® cable accessories and solutions for grid hardening and renewable energy applications

Creates over 150 new full-time jobs to develop, test and produce a broad range of electrification solutions

ABB Installation Products opens its new manufacturing facility in Albuquerque, New Mexico to meet increased demand for Elastimold® cable accessories and Fisher Pierce® circuit solutions used to help improve electrical reliability and safety for consumers, businesses and communities. The more than $40 million investment reinforces ABB’s focus on supporting critical utility projects and U.S. infrastructure improvements, where about 80% of the products will be installed. An additional $15 million was invested in equipment upgrades and automation.

The addition of ABB’s new Albuquerque facility is part of a broader strategy to increase production capacity, drive innovation and shorten supply chains, with over $125 million invested in ABB Installation Products expansions and improvements across the U.S. in the last five years. The state-of-the-art, 90,000-square-foot greenfield facility further strengthens ABB’s manufacturing footprint with inventory for electric utility, renewable energy and distribution partners across the U.S. and in some countries globally.

“Utility companies and energy providers rely on ABB for advanced solutions that enable them to meet increasing electrical demand and help reliably, safely and sustainably power the communities they serve across the U.S. and around the world,” said Khalid Mandri, President, ABB Installation Products. “Opening our new Albuquerque facility builds on ABB’s more than half a century in the area and further expands our team, capabilities and availability of future-ready electrical solutions.”

Energy providers face unprecedented challenges, including aging infrastructure and equipment, growing power demand, and increasing frequency of severe weather events. ABB’s expanded production capabilities bring essential electrical products closer to customers and support electric power distribution, undergrounding, grid hardening and fire mitigation projects.

A 52-year history of pioneering electrification solutions in New Mexico

The existing North Building opened in 1973 on ABB‘s 40-acre campus at 6625 Bluewater Rd NW in Albuquerque and has produced tens of millions of electrical products over the past five decades.

The new South Building expands ABB Installation Products' on-site operations and builds on its rich history of engineering high-demand electrical solutions for a broad range of applications and environments. The facility brings more than 150 new full-time jobs to the area and integrates ABB robotics technology, digital equipment, and areas for quality, testing and distribution, helping double production capacity. It also houses a dedicated Pioneering Innovation Center to support customer collaboration, job training and advanced research and development, while showcasing product installations.

Furthering the company’s strategic focus on electrification, an additional $15 million was invested in both buildings over the past year to add production shifts, equipment upgrades and automation technology, as well as continue to drive sustainability initiatives to increase efficiency and reduce waste and water usage. The ABB Albuquerque campus currently employs more than 565 full-time associates and aims to staff some 50 jobs in the coming months. Information about opportunities can be found on ABB’s career page.

