Pace Center for Girls Marks 40 Years of Impact as 100 Teen Girls Meet Florida Legislators at the Capitol

Tallahassee, FL, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pace Center for Girls (Pace), a nationally recognized prevention model that provides education, counseling, training and advocacy for girls and young women, hosted its annual Pace Day at the Capitol event from April 2-3, 2025. More than 100 Pace girls from across the state met with members of the Florida House, Florida Senate and other elected officials and leaders to share the impact of Pace’s model as the organization celebrates its 40th anniversary.

“Since 1985, Pace Center for Girls has been transforming lives, empowering girls, and building stronger communities,” said Yessica Cancel, Interim CEO of Pace Center for Girls. “Pace Day at the Capitol provides an opportunity for girls to participate in the legislative process, by testifying before committees, engaging in a mock debate voting on specific bills, and by advocating with their individual legislators.”

Throughout the two-day event, Pace girls engaged in policy discussions, advocacy training, and hands-on legislative experiences. Girls heard from Department of Juvenile Justice Secretary Eric Hall and other key leaders, gaining strategies for effective self-advocacy.

A highlight of the event was the Women in Politics panel, featuring members of the Pace Board of Trustees and partners. Panelists shared their journeys into leadership and encouraged Pace girls to set ambitious goals and explore diverse career paths. The panel included:

Marva Johnson , Chair of Pace’s Board of Trustees and Group Vice President, State Government Affairs for Charter Communications

, Chair of Pace’s Board of Trustees and Group Vice President, State Government Affairs for Charter Communications Stephanie Smith , Vice Chair of Pace’s Board of Trustees and Vice President, State and Regional Affairs, TECO

, Vice Chair of Pace’s Board of Trustees and Vice President, State and Regional Affairs, TECO Senator Anitere Flores, Secretary of Pace’s Board of Trustees and Director of Development, ACE Foundation

Secretary of Pace’s Board of Trustees and Director of Development, ACE Foundation Kathy Mears , Assistant Commissioner, Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

, Assistant Commissioner, Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Tracy Mayernick, The Mayernick Group (moderator)

Beyond legislative engagement, Pace girls explored future career and educational opportunities in Tallahassee. As part of Pace’s commitment to college and career readiness, they participated in guided tours of Florida State University, Tallahassee Community College, and Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, gaining firsthand exposure to campus life, academic programs, and potential career pathways.

Pace’s work has positively impacted the lives of more than 40,000 girls and over the past decade has contributed to a more than 50% decrease in the number of girls that are referred to Florida’s juvenile justice system. Currently, 8 out of 10 girls that attend Pace graduate from high school, pursue higher education or secure employment after they leave Pace.

Pace Day at the Capitol is made possible thanks to a community of supporters who help find the great in every girl, including Charter Communications, State Farm, AT&T, AmTrust Insurance, Capital City Consulting, Arthur J. Gallagher Foundation, The Mayernick Group, The Bailey Group and the Jodie and Jeremy Miller Foundation.

About Pace Center for Girls

Founded in 1985, Pace provides free year-round middle and high school academics, case management, counseling, and life skills development in a safe and supportive environment that recognizes and deals with past trauma and builds upon girls’ individual strengths. Dedicated to meeting the social, emotional, and education needs of girls, Pace has a successful and proven program model that has changed the life trajectory of more than 40,000 girls and is recognized as one of the nation’s leading advocates for girls in need. For more information on Pace Center for Girls, visit www.pacecenter.org.

Attachments