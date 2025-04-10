UPDATE - Harcourts Prime Properties Investigated by Federman & Sherwood for Data Breach

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federman & Sherwood has launched an investigation into Harcourts Prime Properties following a recently reported data breach. On April 3, 2025, Harcourts Prime Properties officially notified the California Attorney General’s Office that their systems had been compromised. According to the company’s disclosures, on March 20, 2025, Harcourts Prime Properties first became aware of a ransom demand posted on the Dark Web. The threat was accompanied by several leaked documents, which included Agent Information sheets containing sensitive data. Upon making this discovery, the company immediately implemented enhanced security measures and enlisted the assistance of cybersecurity experts to investigate the breach and prevent further unauthorized access.

Federman & Sherwood’s investigation will seek to determine the full scope of the incident, including whether additional information may have been compromised and the extent of any exposure. As part of their efforts, Federman & Sherwood encourages any individuals or entities affected by the breach to remain vigilant and take all necessary steps to safeguard personal and financial information.

Harcourts Prime Properties has stated that it is fully cooperating with ongoing investigations and will continue to provide updates to impacted parties as more information becomes available.

The type of information potentially exposed includes:

Full Name

Social Security Number

Date of Birth

Other sensitive information

What is Harcourts Prime Property

Harcourts Prime Properties is a real estate brokerage firm and a member of the broader Harcourts network. Originating over 130 years ago, Harcourts has grown into an international brand offering a full range of real estate services, including residential sales, commercial sales and leasing, property management, and auctions.

Harcourts Prime Properties operates primarily in the United States—particularly in California—where it provides clients with comprehensive real estate solutions and leverages the global resources and expertise of the Harcourts organization. The firm’s services encompass property listings, agent support, and ongoing market guidance to assist both buyers and sellers in navigating the real estate process.

