TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon Generates $50.3M in Local Economic Impact, Uniting Global Runners

TORONTO, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon is pleased to announce their 2024 Economic Impact Study , which reinforces the role of major events in positioning Toronto as a world-class city and a hub of homegrown tourism. The TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon generated $50.3 million in economic impact for the City of Toronto, $56.3 million in Ontario economic activity, and welcomed tens of thousands of visitors from across Canada and around the world. The TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon is organized by Canada Running Series (CRS) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been the title sponsor and official IT services and technology consulting partner of the event since 2022.

The TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon is Canada’s largest marathon and highlights how Canada’s identity as a global community is reflected in its local events by fostering inclusivity, collaboration, and sustainability initiatives. With over 30,000 participants and 150,000 spectators, the race weekend filled hotels, restaurants, and businesses across the city, proving that major Canadian events remain a powerful draw for both domestic and international travelers. The marathon contributed $23.2 million to the city’s GDP and supported 349 jobs in 2024 alone, a testament to the lasting impact of investing in events that celebrate our communities.

"Canada has always been a meeting place of cultures, and our marathon embodies that spirit through the strong community built by our participants. Racers from over 70 countries come together bringing their stories, families, and energy to our city, all united in the spirit of sport and philanthropy," said Charlotte Brookes, Canada Running Series. "This event is proof that local tourism is thriving, and that our global connections strengthen us at home."

2024’s event brought in over 66,000 out-of-town visitors, accounting for nearly one tenth of the total tourism in Toronto that month, with 60% indicating the event as the sole reason for their travel. With 83% of visitors staying overnight, and aggregate visitor spending reaching $30 million, the event bolsters local businesses, accommodations, restaurants and more with the economic boost.

“As a proud partner of the TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon, we are thrilled to see the positive economic benefits this race has on the city,” said Soumen Roy, Executive Director and Country Head, Canada, TCS. “The impact that this marathon has made is a testament to the power of sport in uniting communities and fueling growth; showcasing what can be achieved when we come together.”

The TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon is a symbol of unity and purpose beyond its economic impact. In 2024, it raised $2.5 million for local charities, achieved Evergreen Certification from the Council for Responsible Sport for its sustainability efforts, upheld its World Athletics Elite Label status and became Canada’s largest marathon, securing its place among the top marathons in the world. The world class race energizes and unites the city through sport every year, bringing together not just the running community, but a global one as well. As Canada continues to define its place on the global stage, events like the TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon remind us that our strength lies in our diversity, and our economy flourishes when we celebrate it.

The 2025 TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon, set to take place October 18-19, has already seen record numbers in early registration with projections for the highest race attendance yet. The 2025 race is gearing up for even bigger and better, with race organizers Canada Running Series taking more strategic steps to keep the community moving. With organizers working toward expanded public transportation options for participants and enhancing race accessibility, this year’s record numbers are sure to bring the community together and make an even greater economic impact on the region.

See how the TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon is contributing to Toronto’s local economy in the full 2024 Economic Impact Report .

About the TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon

The TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon is Canada’s premier running event and the grand finale of the Canada Running Series (CRS). It celebrated its 35th edition in 2024. Since 2017, the race has served as the Athletics Canada national marathon championship race and has doubled as the Olympic trials. Using innovation and organization as guiding principles, Canada Running Series stages great experiences for runners of all levels, from Canadian Olympians to recreational and charity participants. With a mission of “building community through the sport of running,” CRS is committed to making sport part of sustainable communities and the city-building process. To learn more about the TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon, visit www.torontowaterfrontmarathon.com .

About Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is a digital transformation and technology partner of choice for industry-leading organizations worldwide. Since its inception in 1968, TCS has upheld the highest standards of innovation, engineering excellence and customer service. Rooted in the heritage of the Tata Group, TCS is focused on creating long term value for its clients, its investors, its employees, and the community at large. With a highly skilled workforce of over 607,000 consultants in 55 countries and 180 service delivery centres across the world, the company has been recognized as a top employer in six continents. With the ability to rapidly apply and scale new technologies, the company has built long term partnerships with its clients – helping them emerge as perpetually adaptive enterprises. Many of these relationships have endured into decades and navigated every technology cycle, from mainframes in the 1970s to Artificial Intelligence today. TCS sponsors 14 of the world’s most prestigious marathons and endurance events, including the TCS New York City Marathon, TCS London Marathon and TCS Sydney Marathon with a focus on promoting health, sustainability, and community empowerment. TCS generated consolidated revenues of US $30 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. For more information, visit www.tcs.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f8fc53d2-f118-4a6c-b110-5129bafaf1be