Best Betting Sites in the US 2025: BetOnline Takes Top Spot

New York City, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There are more online sports betting sites in the United States than ever, giving sports bettors the unenviable task of selecting the best one. However, we have done the groundwork for you and made our pick of the best betting site: BetOnline.

Our research of the best betting sites online compared several factors, including new customer bonuses, available betting odds, the selection of betting markets, and payment options—all fingers pointed at BetOnline after this. Find out more below why we selected BetOnline as the top choice of the best betting sites in the United States.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN BETONLINE

BetOnline Key Facts

Launched: 2004

License: Panama

Welcome Bonus: 50% Welcome Bonus up to $250

Minimum Deposit: $10

Payout Times: Within 24 hours-7 business days

Banking Options: Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Person to Person, USD Coin, Tether, Discover, Binance, and more.

BetOnline Welcome Bonus

New customers at BetOnline can claim an exclusive welcome bonus when they register an account for the first time. In total, new customers can earn a maximum of $250 in free bets, as well as 100 free spins by joining for the first time.

CLAIM BETONLINE $250 BONUS AND 100 FREE SPINS HERE

To claim this bonus, click the link above and sign up to BetOnline. The bonus is awarded based on the size of your first deposit with the betting site, matching your initial deposit in free bets by 50%. As such, to claim the maximum bonus of $250 in free bets, you must make a deposit worth $500.

Lower deposits are also available—a minimum of $50 is required to be eligible for the promotion, which will return an additional $25 in free bets.

BetOnline Promo Code

To be eligible for this promotion, users must redeem the BetOnline promo code FREE250 at the cashier after registering using the link above. Doing this will also entitle players to 100 free spins after making their first deposit at the BetOnline Casino. The 100 free spins will be issued as 10 free spins daily for 10 days within 24 hours of completing your qualifying deposit.

CLAIM BETONLINE PROMO CODE HERE

How to Join BetOnline

BetOnline’s sign-up process is one of the most straightforward of all betting sites online. Complete the following steps to become a member of the best betting site in the United States today while claiming their new customer sportsbook promo.

Click here to be taken to the BetOnline sign-up page.

From here, click ‘join now’.

Enter your email address, name, password, phone number, and date of birth, then click ‘create account’.

Following registration, use the BetOnline promo code FREE250 at the cashier and deposit a minimum of $50 to receive a 50% matched bonus in free bets. Deposit $500 to receive the maximum available $250 in free bets.

at the cashier and deposit a minimum of $50 to receive a 50% matched bonus in free bets. Deposit $500 to receive the maximum available $250 in free bets. Also, receive 10 free spins every day for 10 consecutive days within 24 hours of your qualifying deposit.

How We Rate Sports Betting Sites

Before declaring BetOnline as the best online sports betting site, we assessed each contender by a strict list of criteria. By reviewing these features, we could accurately determine the best betting site in the United States by the sportsbook that offered the most complete user experience. Find what makes the best betting sites below and why we landed on BetOnline as the number one selection.

Bonuses and Promotions

One of the first things we assessed was the range of bonuses and promotions available to players with an online betting site—and BetOnline boasted one of the best with the welcome bonus. New customers can claim $250 in free bets and 100 free spins, allowing them to sample the betting site’s sportsbook and casino offerings. In addition, we look at what promotions are available to existing customers, ensuring that players continue to receive value for their customs once they have played through the welcome bonus.

Banking Options

The best sports betting sites will have a wide variety of banking options from which players can complete their deposits and withdrawals. Another important feature is how quickly winnings are paid out, with options at BetOnline ensuring players can access their funds within 24 hours of completing a withdrawal. There is a great selection of payment methods available at BetOnline, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin.

Sports Betting Options

To be the best online betting site, many sports betting options must be available to players. This ranges from the selection of sports that you can place wagers on, as well as the selection of betting markets that you can choose between. Some of the most popular include moneyline, totals, spread betting, parlays and same-game parlays. BetOnline boasts an in-depth sportsbook with vast betting opportunities for its users to access, complete with competitive betting odds that provide good value on your wagers.

Customer Support

BetOnline delivers when it comes to providing users with a multitude of options to contact them via, should they ever need to do so. The quickest method is to contact the BetOnline live chat service, which is available on the site for all existing players to use. If you prefer, there is also the option to contact to call on 1-888-426-3661, or send an email to help@betonlinecs.ag.

Contact Information

Phone Support:

For immediate assistance, BetOnline’s customer service team is available 24/7 at:

1-888-426-3661

Email Support:

General Inquiries : help@betonlinecs.ag

: help@betonlinecs.ag Poker Support : poker@betonlinecs.ag

: poker@betonlinecs.ag Casino Support: casino@betonlinecs.ag

Live Chat:

Real-time customer support is available through the Live Chat feature on the BetOnline.ag website.

User Experience

The overall user experience is pivotal in determining the best betting site. From using BetOnline, we were left impressed with the user-friendly interface and mobile betting experience, both of which were seamless to use in finding the betting markets we were looking for. Both the deposit and withdrawal functions were simple to use, while the site was quick and responsive.

Popular Betting Site Bonuses

There are plenty of bonuses that can be accessed when registering an account with the best betting sites in the United States. Although not all bonuses are created equally, there are plenty out there that can be redeemed by customers. Below, we have picked out some of the most popular bonus types you can find at betting sites online.

Deposit Match Bonus

The deposit match bonus is one of the most common sportsbook promos that you will find when wagering online. This bonus will be awarded as a percentage of the size of your deposit—just as is the case with BetOnline’s welcome bonus. Under the terms of this deposit match bonus, users will receive an extra 50% in free bets when they deposit a minimum of $50.

Bonus Bets/Free Bets

Bonus bets, or otherwise known as free bets, are bonus funds that are given to you courtesy of the betting site. These can be used to place your sports wagers without using your real money balance, but winnings are paid out into withdrawable funds.

Second Chance Bet

Second chance bets are also often used as part of welcome bonus offers. Under the terms of this promo, users can get their wager back if their bet loses, either as cash or bonus bets, depending on the terms of the offer. If the bet wins, you will receive the winnings of the bet as normal.

BetOnline Conclusion: The Best Betting Site Online

Through the factors discussed above, we are confident in our selection that the best betting site online is BetOnline. The sportsbook offers users new users a fantastic welcome bonus to kickstart their journey with up to $250 in free bets and 100 free spins.

This betting site offers outstanding betting odds on markets, as well as great variety when it comes to the latter. There are some great existing customer promotions on offer to users once they have played through the welcome bonus, while they boast an enviable number of payment options to users.

No matter what your betting preferences are, BetOnline will be able to cater to your needs.

Disclaimers

Gambling Disclaimer

This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only and does not constitute gambling advice or an endorsement of any gambling activity. The use of offshore sportsbooks, including Bovada, may not be legal in all jurisdictions. It is the sole responsibility of the user to ensure that any gambling activity is conducted in accordance with applicable laws in their jurisdiction. The publisher and authors do not encourage or condone illegal gambling of any kind.

Legal and Regulatory Compliance

Bovada is licensed and regulated outside of the United States. As such, it is not subject to U.S. federal or state regulations that apply to licensed domestic operators. Access to Bovada may be restricted or prohibited in certain U.S. states. Individuals located in restricted jurisdictions should not attempt to access the platform or use its services. We recommend that readers consult with legal counsel if they have questions regarding the legality of offshore betting in their region.

Age Restriction

This content is intended for individuals who are 18 years of age or older, or the minimum legal age for gambling in their respective jurisdiction—whichever is higher. Underage individuals must not engage in any gambling activities promoted or discussed in this article.

Risk Warning

Gambling involves financial risk and can become addictive. Always gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know is struggling with a gambling problem, please contact a professional support service such as the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) at 1-800-522-4700 or visit www.ncpgambling.org.

Affiliate Disclosure

Some of the links in this article may be affiliate links. This means that if you click on a link and register or make a purchase, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. These commissions help support the maintenance of this website and the creation of future content.

The recommendations are based on independent research and analysis. The inclusion of any affiliate link does not influence editorial content, and all opinions expressed are solely those of the authors.