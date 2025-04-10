Varonis Announces Date of First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

MIAMI, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), the leader in data security, announced that it will report its first quarter 2025 financial results following the close of the U.S. financial markets Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

In conjunction with this announcement, Varonis will host a conference call Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the company's financial results.

To access this call, dial 877-425-9470 (domestic) or 201-389-0878 (international). The conference ID number is 13752980. A replay of this conference call will be available through May 13, 2025, at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international). The replay passcode is 13752980.

A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the company's website (https://ir.varonis.com), and the replay will be archived on the website for one year.



