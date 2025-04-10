WEST COVINA, CA, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



WCUSD Parent Stella Shakhbazyan Honored as 2025 CABE Parent of the Year





West Covina Unified School District is proud to announce that Mrs. Stella Shakhbazyan, a dedicated WCUSD parent and community advocate, was honored as the 2025 Parent of the Year at the recent California Association for Bilingual Education (CABE) Awards Luncheon.

The CABE Awards Luncheon annually celebrates the contributions of parents, educators, and leaders who champion the success of bilingual and multilingual learners across California. Mrs. Shakhbazyan was recognized for her exceptional commitment, leadership, and advocacy, which significantly impacted student achievement and family engagement within WCUSD.

“Mrs. Shakhbazyan exemplifies what it means to be an engaged and compassionate partner in education,” said Superintendent Dr. Emy Flores. “Her dedication to empowering students, supporting educators, and uplifting our school community is truly inspiring. We are incredibly proud to see her recognized at the state level.”

Throughout the year, Mrs. Shakhbazyan has been a strong voice for parents and a tireless supporter of multilingual education, contributing to district initiatives, community events, and parent leadership programs.

“Our district is stronger because of parents like Mrs. Shakhbazyan,” shared Board President Joe Magallanes. “Her recognition by CABE reflects not only her remarkable efforts but also the deep value we place on family engagement in WCUSD.”

Mrs. Shakhbazyan’s recognition at CABE highlights families' critical role in fostering a vibrant, inclusive, and supportive educational environment. WCUSD extends heartfelt congratulations and gratitude to Mrs. Shakhbazyan and all parents working alongside educators to support student success.

Attachment