Top Security Executives Recognized at the 2025 PacificNorthwestCISO ORBIE Awards





SEATTLE, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 PacificNorthwestCISO ORBIE Awards recognized the exceptional leadership and cyber resilience of top security executives from UiPath, MultiCare Health System, Dutch Bros, Accolade, BeyondTrust & Microsoft. Hosted by PacificNorthwestCISO, a chapter of the Inspire Leadership Network, the prestigious awards honor CISOs who drive business transformation and industry impact.

Winners were recognized across six categories: Global, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Large Corporate, Corporate, and Leadership. The ceremony, which took place at The Westin Seattle, brought together top executives and industry leaders to celebrate excellence in security leadership.

"Great CISOs recognize that the power of collaboration lies in trusted relationships," said Chuck Markarian, PacificNorthwestCISO Chair. “The PacificNorthwestCISO ORBIE® Awards embody this by inspiring, connecting, and honoring CISOs for their leadership and the value they bring to Pacific Northwest businesses through enterprise security.”

Meet the 2025 PacificNorthwestCISO ORBIE Award Winners:

›› Bret Arsenault, CVP, Global Chief Security Advisor of Microsoft, received the Leadership ORBIE.

›› Scott Roberts, CISO of UiPath, received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $1 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

›› Jason Elrod, VP & CISO of MultiCare Health System, received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $1.5 billion annual revenue.

›› Jennifer Clark, Director of Information Security of Dutch Bros, received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $1 billion annual revenue.

›› Kelli Burns, SVP & CISO of Accolade, received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations over $400 million annual revenue.

›› Sean Malone, CISO of BeyondTrust, received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $400 million annual revenue.

About the ORBIE:

The ORBIE is the preeminent executive recognition for C-suite leaders. Since 1998, the ORBIE Awards have recognized leadership excellence, building relationships between executives and trusted business partners, and inspiring the next generation of executives. Finalists and winners are selected through an independent peer-adjudicated process led by prior ORBIE recipients based on the following criteria:

Leadership and management effectiveness

Business protection created by enterprise security

Engagement in industry and community endeavors



PacificNorthwestCISO ORBIE Keynote & Attendance:

The keynote address for the PacificNorthwestCISO ORBIE Awards was delivered by Bret Arsenault, CVP, Global Chief Security Advisor of Microsoft, who was interviewed by Adam Zoller, CISO of Crowdstrike. Over 200 guests attended, representing leading Pacific Northwest organizations and their technology partners.

The following sponsors made the 2025 PacificNorthwestCISO ORBIE Awards possible:

Underwriters: Okta

Okta Gold Sponsors: Comcast Business & Fortinet

Comcast Business & Fortinet Silver Sponsors: Crowdstrike, e360, Macro, SentinelOne, Tanium & Wiz

Crowdstrike, e360, Macro, SentinelOne, Tanium & Wiz Bronze Sponsors: Between Pixels, CDW, CompuNet, Crowdstrike, Insight, Island, Sumo Logic, TabordaENS & BlueVoyant

Between Pixels, CDW, CompuNet, Crowdstrike, Insight, Island, Sumo Logic, TabordaENS & BlueVoyant Media Partner: Puget Sound Business Journal

Puget Sound Business Journal National Partner: Year Up United

About PacificNorthwestCISO:

PacificNorthwestCISO is the preeminent peer leadership network of chief information security officers (CISOs) in the Pacific Northwest. As one of over 40 chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network, PacificNorthwestCISO belongs to a national membership organization exclusively comprised of C-suite leaders from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and nonprofit institutions.

PacificNorthwestCISO is led by a CISO Advisory Board, with support from an executive director and staff. Underwriter executives support the chapter and ensure the programs remain non-commercial and exclusive to qualified CISOs and members.

About Inspire Leadership Network:

Inspire Leadership Network is the preeminent peer leadership network of C-suite executives. With nearly 2,000 members across more than 40 local chapters, Inspire members serve public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and non-profit institutions. Inspire exists to help leaders thrive in today’s most challenging executive roles.

