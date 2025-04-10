Dime Continues to Execute Growth Plan With Hire of Deposit-Focused Group

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the “Company” or “Dime”), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”) announced that it has hired a deposit-focused Group that will cover the Queens market. The Group will be led by George Taitt and Amy Grandy. The Group was previously employed with the former Signature Bank and its successor, Flagstar Bank.

Stuart H. Lubow, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dime said, “We are excited to announce the addition of another talented deposit-focused Group. George and Amy are highly respected bankers with a long and successful track record. We continue to capitalize on the disruption in our marketplace and remain focused on executing our growth plan in a thoughtful and targeted manner.”

“We were attracted by Dime’s strong track record of bringing on new teams seamlessly, its bank-wide culture and belief in teamwork that leads to an exceptional client experience, and the Bank’s robust treasury management and technology capabilities. Both Amy and I are excited to be part of Dime’s growth plans,” said George Taitt.

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $14 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island (1).

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:

Avinash Reddy

Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 718-782-6200; Ext. 5909

Email: avinash.reddy@dime.com

¹ Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.