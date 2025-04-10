FLUENT Corp. to Report Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results on April 17, 2025

TAMPA, Fla., April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLUENT Corp. (CSE: FNT.U) (OTCQB: CNTMF) ("FLUENT" or the "Company"), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, on Thursday, April 17, 2025.

The Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss the financial results and provide investors with key business highlights.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Event: FLUENT Corp. Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results Call Date: Thursday, April 17, 2024 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time Webcast Link: FLUENT Corp Conference Call Dial-In Number: 1-844-763-8274 (toll -free) 1-412-717-9224 (international) Join Instructions: Participants to ask to be joined into the FLUENT Corp. call.



Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

The conference call will also be available for replay via the News & Events section of FLUENT investor relations website at https://investors.getFLUENT.com/.

About FLUENT Corp.

FLUENT Corp. ("FLUENT"), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by FLUENT's unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution and retail experience. FLUENT produces an assortment of cannabis products under a diverse portfolio of brands including MOODS, Knack, Wandr, Bag-O and Hyer Kind. FLUENT operates in Florida, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, FLUENT employs 700 employees across 8 cultivation and manufacturing facilities and 42 active retail locations. For more information about the Company, please visit www.getFLUENT.com.

Company Contact

Robert Beasley, CEO

investors@getfluent.com

