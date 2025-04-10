GOGL – Notice of 2025 Annual General Meeting

Golden Ocean Group Limited (the “Company”) announces that its 2025 Annual General Meeting will be held on May 8, 2025. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company`s Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 20-F for 2024 can be found on our website at www.goldenocean.bm and in the links below.

April 10, 2025

Attachments


GOGL - 2025 AGM Notice GOGL - 2024 20F

