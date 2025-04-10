Passing of former Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Loressa Cole

SILVER SPRING, MD, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our former Chief Executive Officer, Loressa Cole, DNP, MBA, RN, NEA-BC, FAAN, FACHE.

Loressa was a beloved member of the American Nurses Enterprise family and left a lasting impact on our organization.

Dr. Cole served the American Nurses Enterprise as Chief Executive Officer from May 2018. to December 2023. During her tenure, she led the organization through the uncertainties and challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, started the organization’s Racial Reckoning Journey, and strengthened the finances of the organization to be stronger than ever. Prior to her appointment as Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Cole joined the American Nurses Enterprise in 2016 as chief officer and executive vice president of the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

“This is truly a very difficult time for the American Nurses Enterprise family,” said American Nurses Chief Executive Officer, Angela Beddoe, “It will take some time for the organization to come to terms with this profound loss. Loressa was a wonderful person, and her many contributions to organization, and the positive impact she had on those across the nursing family that had the opportunity to know and work with her. Loressa used to say that serving as the Chief Executive Officer of the American Nurses Enterprise was the pinnacle of her nursing career. And we were blessed to have her lead this organization for nearly 5 years.”

Dr. Cole held numerous high caliber nursing roles during her career, including chief nursing officer and chief operating officer positions within the Hospital Corporation of America’s (HCA) Capital Division. While chief nursing officer at LewisGale Montgomery Hospital, she led the hospital to attain ANCC Magnet® recognition. Among her many accomplishments, Dr. Cole served on the Virginia Nurses Association (VNA) board for several years, including as President of VNA from 2012-2014, and was the 2022 recipient of the Virginia Nurses Foundation’s Nancy Vance award, the highest honor given by VNA for exceptional leadership and achievements.

The American Nurses Enterprise will share more information as it becomes available.

