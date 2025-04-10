British Product Finder Unveils Innovative App to Support Local Businesses and Promote Ethical Shopping

London, London, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- British Product Finder, a leader in promoting British craftsmanship and innovation, has announced the launch of its groundbreaking app designed to empower consumers in making informed purchasing decisions.





This innovative tool allows users to scan barcodes and instantly identify products registered in the United Kingdom, thereby supporting local businesses and manufacturers.

In an era where consumers are increasingly conscious of the origins of their purchases due to trade wars, aggressive or unethical foreign policies and environmental concerns consumers can use this app to make more informed purchasing decisions.

By highlighting British made products it enables consumers to support locally made products.

By supporting local businesses they are supporting the local economy and reducing their impact on the environment.

At the same time users have the ability to avoid products from countries that may be considered troublesome and not aligned with their ethical and cultural values.

This feature ensures that users can shop with confidence, knowing they are making choices that reflect their personal and ethical standards.

"Our new app is a testament to our commitment to supporting British businesses and promoting ethical shopping practices," said Quentin Hunter, CEO of British Product Finder. "We believe that by making it easier for consumers to identify and choose British products, we can help drive economic development and celebrate the exceptional quality of goods produced in the UK."

British Product Finder's app is set to become an indispensable tool for anyone passionate about supporting local industries and making conscientious purchasing decisions. By bridging the gap between consumers and homegrown brands, the app reinforces the company's mission to connect people with the best of British products.

As the platform continues to evolve, British Product Finder remains dedicated to enhancing the shopping experience for its users. The launch of this app marks a significant milestone in the company's journey to champion British craftsmanship and innovation, ensuring that the legacy of quality and heritage continues to thrive in the modern marketplace.





About British Product Finder



Celebrating the Best of British At British Product Finder, we're passionate about one thing: connecting you with exceptional products made right here in the United Kingdom. Born from a love of British craftsmanship, innovation, and heritage, our platform serves as your definitive guide to discovering and supporting homegrown brands and manufacturers.

