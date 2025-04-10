26-Year-Old Entrepreneur’s Salaam Cola Expands to 14 Countries, Challenging Big Soda With a Humanitarian Mission

Photo Courtesy of Salaam Cola

ISTANBUL, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In less than a year since its founding, Salaam Cola, the flagship product of Salaam Beverages Co. Limited, has launched in 14 countries across four continents, offering a bold alternative in the global soft drink market. Founded by 26-year-old Irish entrepreneur Aykiz Shah, the company is shaking up the beverage industry with a business model that prioritizes humanitarian aid and ethical principles.

Established in Ireland in 2023, Salaam Cola commits 10% of its profits to conflict-affected communities in regions such as Palestine, Syria, Yemen, and Lebanon. In partnership with UK-registered charity Muslims in Need, the brand has already helped build a school for displaced Palestinian children in Egypt, funded life-saving medical care for over 10,000 patients, provided food and shelter in crisis zones, and reconstructed a mosque destroyed by bombing in Syria.

“As a mother and a woman in hijab navigating a male-dominated space, I wanted to prove that you don’t have to compromise your values to build something meaningful,” says Shah. “Salaam Cola is more than a beverage — it’s a tool for global good.”

The brand has gained traction not just for its cause, but for its quality — earning halal certification and praise from consumers of all backgrounds. With operations now in Ireland, the UK, the USA, France, Germany, Singapore, Malaysia, and more, Salaam Cola is scaling rapidly and has announced plans to enter 10 additional markets by 2026.

Industry insiders report that major cola brands are taking notice, with whispers of strategic meetings and regional campaigns in response to Salaam Cola’s swift rise.

“We didn’t come to play. We came to disrupt,” says Shah. “If our presence makes the industry uncomfortable, that’s a sign we’re doing something right.”

Despite facing criticism from some quarters for its outspoken political stance, Salaam Cola remains committed to transparency, consistently posting proof of its charitable initiatives online. The company has inspired other halal beverage alternatives but remains a leader in its space.

As Salaam Cola eyes further expansion, Shah says the focus remains on growing both the business and its impact. Plans are underway to open regional production hubs, generating jobs and deepening the company’s local involvement in emerging markets.

