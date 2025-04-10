The Toughest Real Estate Markets for 55+ Buyers in 2025

CHICAGO, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 55+ housing market continues to present challenges for buyers, with limited inventory, rising prices, and fierce competition in key markets across the U.S. According to a new analysis by 55places.com , some areas are proving especially difficult for active adult buyers to find a home.

Key Findings from the 55places.com Report:

Low Inventory Driving Competition: Several markets, including Chicago, Boston, and Philadelphia, have less than three months of inventory, making it difficult for buyers to find available homes.

Price Surges in Popular Areas: Median prices for 55+ homes have increased significantly in markets like Los Angeles-Orange County ($576,375) and San Diego ($687,450), further limiting affordability.

Rising Demand in Key Retirement Hubs: The Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte areas have seen a rapid increase in demand from out-of-state buyers, putting pressure on available housing options.

Shorter Time on Market: In competitive markets like Southern Pines, NC, 55+ homes are selling faster than ever, with an average market duration of just 35 days—down from 180 days last year.

What This Means for 55+ Buyers

Finding a home in today’s toughest markets requires strategy and preparation. Buyers may need to move quickly, explore new or emerging 55+ communities, and ensure they have financing secured before making an offer.

“With inventory shortages and rising demand, it’s more important than ever for 55+ buyers to work with experienced real estate professionals who understand this competitive market,” said Bill Ness, CEO and Founder of 55places.com.

Methodology

55places.com analyzed data from over 70 Multiple Listing Services (MLSs) covering home sales from 2024 to 2025 across more than 2,500 active adult communities. The study focused on both age-restricted and age-targeted communities designed for 55+ residents. Metrics such as inventory levels, closing activity, and price trends were aggregated to provide a comprehensive market overview. The analysis excludes private sales and new construction homes sold directly by builders.

About 55places.com

55places.com is the premier resource for active adult communities, offering in-depth market analysis, expert real estate services, and a comprehensive database of age-restricted and age-targeted communities across the U.S.

