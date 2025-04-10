Exterior Painting Transforms Fort Worth Home with Stellar Painting Expertise

Fort Worth, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fort Worth, Texas -

Stellar Painting, a family-owned business, is making waves in the Fort Worth area with its exceptional exterior painting services. Founded by Josh Strange in 2020, the company has rapidly gained a reputation for professionalism, quality craftsmanship, and unparalleled customer service. This dedication is vividly reflected in the recent experience of homeowner Alyssa Griffith.

For homeowners seeking to refresh curb appeal, exterior painting Fort Worth can make all the difference. That was the case for Griffith, who entrusted Stellar Painting with the task of revitalizing a dated brick exterior. The original surface was structurally sound but visually dull and weather-worn. Following a personalized color consultation and a detailed project review, Stellar Painting's team of exterior painters guided the color selection process, ultimately choosing Sherwin-Williams Greek Villa—a warm, soft white well-suited for Fort Worth's intense sunlight. For long-term durability, the team used Loxon XP, a premium masonry paint known for its breathability and moisture resistance.

Reflecting on the experience, Griffith shared, "Josh and his team did an incredible job painting the exterior of our home. During the whole process, we received clear communication and excellent customer service. His team was efficient and detail-oriented, and we are so grateful we selected them for this project. We would highly recommend Stellar Painting!"

The transformation delivered more than just a new look—it offered a smooth, detail-oriented process built on trust and expertise. The project began with thorough surface preparation, including a full pressure wash to remove dirt, debris, and organic buildup that could interfere with paint adhesion. After inspecting the brick, the team performed minor repairs before masking all non-painted surfaces such as trim, windows, and landscaping to maintain a clean and controlled work environment.

Loxon XP was applied using a spray-and-backroll method, allowing the paint to penetrate the brick's texture while ensuring a smooth, uniform finish. The end result was a significantly brighter, cleaner appearance with a finish engineered to withstand Fort Worth's unpredictable weather conditions.

Josh Strange's path to founding Stellar Painting followed a career in aerospace, where he worked on high-performance programs like the F-15 and F-35. Drawing from that experience, he brought the same level of discipline, attention to detail, and accountability into the residential painting industry. Inspired by a family legacy in painting, Strange launched the company with a vision of blending technical excellence with personalized, trustworthy service.

That mission is especially relevant in Fort Worth, where the climate creates unique challenges for exterior surfaces. Intense UV exposure, seasonal humidity, and severe weather all take a toll on unprotected materials. Brick exteriors in particular require breathable coatings that allow moisture to escape while shielding the home from further water intrusion. Stellar Painting uses products like Loxon XP because they are specifically designed to meet these demands—flexible, long-lasting, and suitable for Texas weather.

Professional exterior painting is not merely an aesthetic upgrade. When performed with high-quality materials and precise application, a project of this nature can extend the lifespan of a home's exterior by 10 to 15 years. Additionally, real estate professionals report that exterior painting can increase home value by 2–5%, making it one of the most cost-effective improvements available in Fort Worth's housing market.

As a service-oriented company, Stellar Painting approaches each project with care, clarity, and complete follow-through. Every stage of the process—from consultation to final walkthrough—is designed to provide peace of mind, clear expectations, and results that exceed expectations.

Regarding the company's philosophy, Josh Strange stated, "Painting a home—especially your first home—is a big step. We take that responsibility seriously and make sure every client feels heard, respected, and excited about the process. Our job isn't just to paint; it's to deliver a Stellar experience from start to finish."

Stellar Painting continues to elevate the standard for exterior painting in the region. Whether refreshing weathered brick, protecting siding, or helping homeowners restore pride in their property, the team approaches each job with professionalism and pride in craftsmanship.

With a growing base of satisfied clients and a reputation built on honesty, reliability, and results, Stellar Painting has become a trusted name among Fort Worth homeowners. Each completed project is not only an improvement to the property, but also an opportunity to form lasting relationships with members of the community.

This project is one of many that exemplify Stellar Painting's ability to blend technical knowledge with attentive customer care—an approach that continues to earn the trust of Fort Worth homeowners.

Stellar Painting remains committed to serving Fort Worth with integrity, expertise, and care.

