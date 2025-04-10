John Mattone Global Partners with Leading Organizations to Strengthen Executive Leadership

Photo Courtesy John Mattone

ORLANDO, Fla., April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John Mattone Global (JMG) , a recognized leader in executive coaching and leadership development, has announced a series of new strategic partnerships with top-tier organizations across North America and the Middle East. These collaborations mark a significant expansion in the company’s global reach and reinforce the rising demand for executive coaching as a business-critical function.

Executive coaching, once a niche service, has evolved into a cornerstone of corporate strategy. Industry projections suggest that by 2030, one-third of global organizations will implement executive coaching programs as part of their leadership development and succession planning. JMG is responding to this trend with an expanded portfolio of customized programs tailored to both emerging and established leadership teams across various sectors.

At the core of JMG’s approach is the Intelligent Leadership® framework, developed by renowned executive coach and company founder John Mattone. Widely considered the world’s top executive coach, Mattone’s methodology emphasizes both the inner and outer dimensions of leadership development—integrating character, values, and emotional maturity with real-world business competencies.

Among the company’s key offerings is the Intelligent Leadership Executive Coaching Certification Program, accredited by the International Coaching Federation (ICF), which provides 192 credits—more than any other certification program globally. To date, over 800 coaches worldwide have been certified through this system. A recent client impact study revealed that organizations leveraging this program saw measurable improvements in leadership effectiveness, employee alignment, and overall operational performance.

“Our mission is to help companies build strong, values-driven leadership cultures that endure,” said Nicholas Mattone, CEO of John Mattone Global. “These new partnerships reflect a growing recognition that leadership development isn’t just optional—it’s essential to long-term success.”

JMG’s global expansion includes a significant footprint in the Middle East, where leadership transformation is a high priority for businesses navigating economic diversification and cultural evolution. The company has worked with regional partners to adapt its Intelligent Leadership principles for unique market needs, helping organizations balance strategic execution with leadership authenticity.

As executive coaching continues to gain traction worldwide, demand for certified coaching programs is expected to surge. Recent market analysis suggests that certification-based coaching services will account for a significant share of the industry by 2028. Positioned at the forefront, JMG is leveraging this momentum to scale its offerings and deliver impactful, data-driven outcomes for its global client base.

To support this expansion, JMG is continuing to innovate within its coaching methodology, integrating proprietary tools such as the Mattone Leadership Enneagram Inventory® and the Stealth Cultural Transformation Model®—tools designed to deliver holistic growth and tangible performance metrics.

“Our goal is to create lasting, measurable change within organizations,” Mattone added. “These partnerships are not only about delivering coaching—they're about embedding leadership excellence into the DNA of a company.”

About John Mattone Global

John Mattone Global (JMG) is a world-renowned executive coaching and leadership development firm founded by John Mattone, which is consistently ranked as the top executive coach globally. The company specializes in transformative leadership solutions rooted in the proprietary Intelligent Leadership® methodology, which integrates character development with high-performance leadership competencies. With a presence in over 55 countries and more than 800 certified coaches, JMG serves Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and emerging enterprises worldwide. Its flagship Intelligent Leadership Executive Coaching Certification Program, accredited by the International Coaching Federation (ICF), offers an industry-leading 192 credits and is recognized as one of the most comprehensive certification programs in the field. Through coaching, cultural transformation, and strategic partnerships, JMG empowers leaders and organizations to drive measurable results and lasting impact.

Contact Information:

Name: Nicholas Mattone, CEO

Company:John Mattone Global, LLC

Website:www.johnmattone.com

Email:nick@johnmattone.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5be0ea60-a242-40bc-a827-6c0097ab01e9