Eisner Advisory Group LLC Data Breach Exposes Personal Information: Murphy Law Firm Investigates Legal Claims

On or around September 9, 2023, Eisner Advisory Group LLC (“Eisner”) identified suspicious activity on its computer network, indicating a data breach. Based on a subsequent forensic investigation, Eisner determined that cybercriminals infiltrated its inadequately secured computer environment and accessed certain Eisner’s data files between September 4, 2023 and September 9, 2023. The investigation further determined that, through this infiltration, cybercriminals accessed and stole files containing the sensitive personal information of 84,795 individuals.

The information exposed in the data breach includes, but is not limited to:

Names

Dates of birth

Social Security numbers

Financial Information

Addresses

Phone numbers

Email addresses



As a result of the data breach, these individuals’ personal and highly sensitive information may be in the hands of cybercriminals who can place the information for sale on the dark web or use the information to perpetrate identity theft.



