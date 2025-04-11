UV-Curable Resins Market worth $9.31 billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 7.5%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The UV-Curable Resins Market is projected to grow USD 6.48 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 9.31 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.5%, in terms of value, from 2024 to 2029, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. During the forecast period, the global UV-curable resins market is expected to grow in the coming years, the demand for UV-curable resins is on the rise due to its growing application areas in numerous end-use industries. The applications of UV-curable resins are diverse as well as crucial in various industries including wood & furniture, electrical & electronics, automotive, paper & packaging, building & construction, and many others. The market is also expected to benefit from technological advancements in UV-curable resins curing processes.

Allnex Netherlands B.V. (Germany) BASF SE (Germany) Alberdingk Boley GmbH (Germany) Covestro AG (Germany) Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. (China) Miwon Specialty Chemical Co., Ltd. (South Korea) IGM Resins (Netherlands) DIC Corporation (Japan) Arkema (France) Resonac Holdings Corporation (Japan) Threebond International, Inc. (US) Toagosei Co., Ltd. (Japan) Rternal Materials Co., Ltd. (Taiwan) Dexerials Corporation (Japan) Nissan Chemical Corporation (Japan)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in UV-Curable Resins Market:

Drivers: Environmental concerns, growing awareness, and stringent regulation Restraint: Limited substrate compatibility Opportunity: Growing demand for UV-curable inks Challenge: Overcoming grain raising in wooden substrate

Key Findings of the Study:

Additives segment is expected to grow with highest CAGR in UV-curable resins market during the forecasted period. Waterborne UV resins segment is expected to grow with highest CAGR in UV-curable resins market during the forecasted period. Paper & packaging industry segment is expected to have largest share during forecasting period in terms of value. Asia Pacific region dominated the global UV-curable resins market in terms of value

Based on technology, 100% solid UV-curable resins segment is expected to have the second-largest share of the 100% solid UV-curable resins market in 2023, in terms of both value and volume. The high market share is attributed to efficient formulation of this technology that contains no solvent that results in the higher concentration of solid components. 100% solid UV-curable resins provide numerous advantages such as enhanced performance, environment benefits, along with cost efficiency. This technology also offers increase corrosion resistance, improved edge retention, and better coating thickness as compared to the other traditional low-solids formulations.

Based on composition, Monomers segment is expected to have the second-largest share of the UV-curable resins market in 2023 by volume and value. Monomers used in UV-curable resins are basically organic materials that undergo polymerization in order to form high molecular weight plastics or polymers. Monomers are low viscous materials and are most commonly used as an easters of acrylic acids and simple monofunctional or multifunctional polyols. Monomers get primarily used as reactive diluents in order to reduce viscosity of uncured materials. Overall, the composition of monomers depends upon the end-use application requirements by the end-users.

Based on application, based on applications UV-curable resins market is segmented into coatings, overprint varnish, printing inks, adhesives, 3d printing and other applications. Printing inks segment is expected to have the second-largest share of the UV-curable resins market in 2023 by volume and value. UV-curing technology has been widely used into overprint varnish for graphic art applications for more than 30 years. The advantages of excellent film properties and instant drying offered by UV-curing made them preferred in multiple end-use industries driving the growth of the market.

Based on Region, Europe was the second-largest market for the UV-curable resins in 2023, with Germany being the largest market in the region in 2023. Europe’s UV-curable resins market is experiencing moderate growth and offers various opportunities for UV-curable technologies and manufacturers. The UV-curable resins in Europe is experiencing a growth, driven by growing regulations regarding VOCs by European Union. Major focus towards the reduction of volatile organic compounds along with enhanced performance characteristics is attributing to the growth of the market in Europe.

Major players operating in the UV-curable resins market include Allnex Netherlands B.V. (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Covestro AG (Germany), Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. (China), Alberdingk Boley GmbH (Germany), Miwon Specialty Chemical Co., Ltd. (South Korea), IGM Resins (Netherlands), Resonac Holdings Corporation (Japan), Dexerials Corporation (Japan), DIC Corporation (Japan), Arkema (France), Threebond International, Inc. (US), Eternal Materials Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Toagosei Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Nissan Chemical Corporation (Japan) among others. These companies have reliable manufacturing base as well as strong supply and distribution networks across key regions, such as Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. They also have an established portfolio of reputable products and services, a robust market presence, along with strong business strategies. Furthermore, these companies have a significant market share in the global market, products with wider application areas, broader geographical use cases, and a larger product footprint.

Alberdingk Boley GmbH (Germany)

Alberdingk Boley GmbH is one of the largest European producers of water-based dispersions, biobased dispersions, castor oil, linseed oil, and its derivatives for paints & coatings, adhesives, varnishes, building protection, and printing inks. It offers water-based polymer dispersions, water-based polyurethane dispersions, water-based acrylate dispersions, solvent-free polyurethane dispersions, solvent-free polyurethane/ acrylate hybrid dispersions, water-based polyurethane & acrylate dispersions, water-based UV-curable dispersions, VOC-free polyols & hydroxyl functional acrylates, and derivatives. Other than Europe, the company has its production and development center spread across North America and Asia region.

Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. (China)

Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. is one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of innovative chemical products. The company operates under various business units. It offers a diverse range of products under four segments: polyurethane, performance chemicals, petrochemicals, and emerging materials. It also provides high-quality and efficient industry solutions for electronics, sports and leisure, construction, transportation, medical care, resources and energy, paints & coatings, adhesives, and 3D printing. The company has well-established R&D centers and production facilities in China. Its sales and distribution network are spread across various regions.

