ALDEYRA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. on Behalf of Aldeyra Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (“Aldeyra” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ALDX) on behalf of Aldeyra stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Aldeyra has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On April 3, 2025, Aldeyra issued a press release "announc[ing] receipt of a Complete Response Letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the resubmission of the New Drug Application (NDA) of reproxalap, an investigational drug candidate, for the treatment of dry eye disease." The press release specified that "[a]lthough no manufacturing or safety issues with reproxalap were identified, the FDA stated in the letter that the NDA ‘failed to demonstrate efficacy in adequate and well controlled studies in treating ocular symptoms associated with dry eyes' and that ‘at least one additional adequate and well controlled study to demonstrate a positive effect on the treatment of ocular symptoms of dry eye' should be conducted." The press release further stated that "[t]he letter identified concerns with the data from the trial submitted to the NDA that may have affected interpretation of the results, which the FDA stated may be related to methodological issues, including a difference in baseline scores across treatment arms." On this news, Aldeyra's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on April 3, 2025.

