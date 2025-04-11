Publication annual report 2024, convening notice for the General Meeting and proposal new directors

Regulated information

11 April 2025, 8 am CET

Kinepolis Group NV presents its integrated annual report 2024, with a comprehensive overview of the Group's strategic, financial, operational and ESG performance for the year 2024.

The report is available in English and Dutch and can be accessed via this link.

Kinepolis' annual report 2024 is the first report prepared in accordance with the guidelines of the EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD). It contains information on policies, actions and performance indicators regarding Kinepolis' sustainability priorities, based on an analysis of current and potential impacts, risks and opportunities.

With a clear vision of the future of cinema, Kinepolis is committed to creating value for all its stakeholders. We invite you to look beyond the screen and discover how Kinepolis is shaping a sustainable future, driven by its mission to enrich people's lives through the power of movies.

Convening notice for the General Meeting

The Ordinary General Meeting of Kinepolis Group NV will be held on Wednesday, 14 May 2025 at 10 am, at the Group's registered office (Eeuwfeestlaan 20, 1020 Brussels).

Link to the reports, convening notice, proxy and other documents.

Link to the ABN-AMRO platform to participate in the meeting.

Proposal to appoint new directors

At the Ordinary General Meeting on 14 May 2025, the Board of Directors of Kinepolis Group NV will propose to nominate Mr Mark Pensaert, as permanent representative of MRP Consulting BV, and Ms Anouk Lagae, as permanent representative of Alchemy Partners BV, as independent directors, for a term running until the General Meeting in 2027.

Mr Pensaert has extensive experience in the investment banking sector. He was Chief Executive Officer at Leonardo & Co. NV, Chairman of the Investment Banking Division at Alantra Partners SA, and managing director at Lazard BV. In addition, he was CFO at Interbuild NV, Rombouts NV and Carestel Group NV. Mr Pensaert is currently also a member of the Supervisory Board of Rabobank NV, as well as non-executive board member and chairman of the Audit Committee of Agfa Gevaert NV and President of the Supervisory Board of De Lage Landen International BV.

Ms Lagae has extensive experience in the consumer goods sector following various management positions at The Coca-Cola Company and the role of Chief Marketing Officer and then Business Unit President Europe at Duvel Moortgat Group. Ms Lagae also gained experience in the HR services sector as Chief Executive Officer at Accent Jobs. Ms Lagae is co-founder of Muchin United, a lifestyle medicine company and is also currently an independent director and member of the Remuneration Committee at Deceuninck NV.

The expertise and experience of Mr Mark Pensaert and Ms Anouk Lagae will add value within the Board of Directors of Kinepolis Group.

The mandates of Ms Marion Debruyne, permanent representative of Marion Debruyne BV, and Mr Ignace Van Doorselaere, permanent representative of 4F BV, will expire after the General Meeting of 14 May 2025. The Board of Directors wants to thank Ms Marion Debruyne and Mr Ignace Van Doorselaere for their highly appreciated and valuable contribution during the past years in the Board of Directors.

Finally, Kinepolis announces the demerger of Lupus AM BV, with Mr Jo De Wolf as permanent representative, independent director, as a result of which, since 30 July 2024, Lupus Asset Management BV, with Mr Jo De Wolf as permanent representative, has taken over the mandate of independent director of Lupus AM BV.

Contact

Kinepolis Press Office Kinepolis Investor Relations

+32 (0)9 241 00 16 +32 (0)9 241 00 22

pressoffice@kinepolis.com investor-relations@kinepolis.com

