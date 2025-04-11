Electric Screwdrivers Market Focused Insights 2025-2030: Key Players are Apex Tool Group, Koki Holdings Co., Makita, Robert Bosch Stiftung, Stanley Black & Decker, and Techtronic Industries Co.

Dublin, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Screwdrivers Market - Focused Insights 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Electric Screwdrivers Market was valued at USD 1.11 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 1.53 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.49%.

Advancement in Technology



Advancements in technology are shaping the electric screwdriver market across the globe. It offers various connectivity and smart features. Due to the advancement in technology, electric screwdrivers are becoming more efficient. It helps users to finish the required work faster and with less effort. The new and advanced screwdrivers offer precision control due to the advanced torque settings. It helps to prevent over-damage to materials. It increases the accuracy of operations, which is required in various sensitive and critical applications. Electric screwdrivers with automatic shut-off features can conserve energy. Industrial manufacturers and professionals are seeking enhanced safety-based electric screwdrivers. It helps to drive the demand for electric screwdrivers in the global market during the forecast period.



Growing Popularity of Cordless Screwdrivers



The growing popularity of cordless screwdrivers is a significant trend in the global electric screwdriver market. It gives several benefits to the users, such as ease of use, improved safety, convenience, portability, and various advanced technology-based features. The advancement in technology, especially in lithium-ion batteries, has increased the runtime. It can reduce the time required for charging the cordless screwdrivers. Makita offers advanced battery technology-based electric screwdrivers.



Rising Demand from Automotive Industry



Rising demand from the automotive industry is a significant driver in the global electric screwdrivers market. It is driven by several factors including complex assemblies, automation, increased focus on efficiency and performance, technological advancements, and growth of EVs. The advancement of technologies makes electric screwdrivers more valuable in this industry. The automotive industry is highly automated. Electric screwdrivers are used for integrating into the robotic assembly systems. It can improve accuracy and boost the efficiency.



Growing DIY & Home Improvement Activities



DIY & home improvement activities are growing significantly in developed economies. It is due to increased demand for home renovation, social media influence on smart technology adoption, and post-pandemic boom. Post-pandemic, the DIY activities have provided momentum for the electric screwdrivers market. During the COVID-19 pandemic, repair maintenance, gardening, and home improvement activities have increased across the globe, especially in Europe and the US. DIY activities save time and energy and increase work efficiency. The growing labor charges and shortage of labor increased the demand for personal electric screwdrivers. The advanced technology integration with electric screwdrivers like adjustable torque, built-in LED lights, and long-lasting batteries cater to the demand of tech-savvy homeowners.



High Initial Cost



Many consumers prefer the price as a major factor while buying the product, especially those having a limited budget or in price-sensitive markets. It can be applicable for advanced models having new features like multiple speed options, adjustable clutch settings, and high torque. The high costs of products can limit market growth in price-sensitive regions and markets. Though professionals are willing to spend more money on high-quality and cost-based electric screwdrivers, homeowners and DIYers may hesitate to spend more on high-cost products that can be used for occasional projects. Thus, the high cost of electric screwdrivers is a major challenge. The high initial cost can limit the market penetration of electric screwdrivers, especially in developing regions or countries with lower disposable incomes.



INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT



The global electric screwdrivers market by product is segmented into cordless electric screwdrivers and corded electric screwdrivers. In 2024, the cordless electric screwdriver segment dominates and hold the largest market share. This is due to its convenience and portability. Cordless electric screwdrivers operate on rechargeable batteries, allowing users to move freely without the restrictions of corded models. Modern cordless screwdrivers come with various advanced features, such as torque sensors, LED lights, and smart connectivity. These enhancements enable precise screw-driving, facilitate data collection, and provide feedback to users. Such innovations appeal to consumers and drive market growth for electric screwdrivers. The increasing construction activities, along with the rising demand for repair and maintenance work in homes, are fueling the demand for cordless electric screwdrivers among professionals. Construction companies are increasingly adopting electric tools due to their ease of use and ability to improve operational efficiency. This trend is expected to drive the demand for cordless screwdrivers during the forecast period.

INSIGHTS BY PROJECT



The global electric screwdrivers market by project is categorized into professional and DIY. The DIY segment shows prominent growth, with the fastest-growing CAGR of 6.58% during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by several factors, including the desire for personalization, economic considerations, and technological advancements. DIY projects allow homeowners to personalize their spaces and express their creativity. Additionally, the availability of online tutorials on electric screwdrivers has empowered homeowners to take on various projects with confidence. The DIY segment is characterized by ease of use, affordability, versatility, and portability. Common applications include crafting projects, home repairs, furniture assembly, and home improvement tasks. One of the key benefits of DIY projects is cost savings, as they reduce the need for professional replacement, repair, or installation services. The popularity of DIY home improvement projects is growing significantly worldwide. Many working professionals and senior citizens are spending more time at home and seeking leisure activities, leading to increased demand for landscaping products and other DIY tools. This trend has resulted in a rising consumer preference for DIY activities, thereby driving the adoption of electric screwdrivers.

INSIGHTS BY END-USER



Based on the end-user, the industrial segment accounted for the largest global electric screwdriver market share. The industrial segment serves sectors such as automotive production, assembly lines, large-scale manufacturing, electronics manufacturing, aerospace, and other heavy industries. These industries require high-performance, reliable, and durable electric screwdrivers with high speed, advanced features, and precise torque control. The demand for electric screwdrivers in the automotive industry is growing significantly worldwide, as they can be integrated with automated assembly lines and robotic systems. Similarly, the electronics and electrical industries have witnessed a sharp increase in demand for these tools in recent years. Additionally, with numerous power generation projects underway globally to meet the rising electricity demand, the need for efficient and precise assembly processes in the electronics and manufacturing sectors continues to drive the demand for electric screwdrivers market.

INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



The global electric screwdrivers market by distribution channel is segmented into offline and online. The offline segment holds the largest market share. Offline stores offer several advantages over online distribution channels, including expert advice, after-sales support, product availability, and the ability to physically inspect items before purchase. Consumers can examine products firsthand, ensuring their quality aligns with their preferences. Globally, conventional stores continue to offer electric screwdrivers as reliable, readily available solutions for both residential and commercial use. The commercial sector has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by increasing population demands. North America and Europe have a strong presence of chain supermarkets, hypermarkets, and hardware stores, which are continuously expanding. The rising number of these retail outlets is contributing to the growing demand for electric screwdrivers.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



North America dominates the global electric screwdrivers market share. Growth is driven by several key factors across the industrial, residential, and commercial segments, including a strong industrial base, a thriving DIY culture, high demand for home improvement, and the adoption of advanced technologies. Furthermore, North America is home to several major industries, including automotive, construction, aerospace, electronics, and packaging. The strong presence of these industrial sectors is expected to drive demand for electric screwdrivers. Additionally, DIY activities have been on the rise across North American countries, particularly for repair, maintenance, and home improvement projects. Post-pandemic, the surge in DIY activities has provided significant momentum to the electric screwdriver market. Millennials and baby boomers remain the most active generations in DIY projects, further fueling market growth.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



The global electric screwdrivers market report consists of exclusive data on 31 vendors. The market is highly competitive with a mix of established, smaller niche players, and emerging players. These vendors typically compete on key parameters, such as product quality, advanced features, reliability, design, and price. The established players have a variety of product offerings with a widespread presence in the global market. Major vendors are adopting innovative technologies to maintain their strong market position. The companies are constantly investing in R&D to develop new innovative electric screwdrivers. It includes battery technology, smart features, brushless motors, and ergonomic designs. The companies are focusing on the utilization of various distribution channels to gain a greater consumer base. The market competition is expected to intensify further with a growth in technological innovations, an increase in product extensions, and an increase in mergers and acquisitions.



