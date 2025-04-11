Trends Shaping the $44.67 Bn Discrete Semiconductors Market, 2025-2029: Rising Demand for MOSFETs and IGBTs in Electronics and Automobiles

Dublin, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Discrete Semiconductors Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The discrete semiconductors market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $39.9 billion in 2024 to $44.67 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to electronics and semiconductor industry growth, growing consumer electronics demand, automotive electronics expansion, energy, efficiency and green technologies, and defense and aerospace applications.



The discrete semiconductors market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $71.94 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to aerospace and space exploration, quantum computing developments, environmental sustainability and green semiconductors, global supply chain dynamics, and increasing demand for electronics.

Major trends in the forecast period include industrial automation and IoT, technological advancements, research and development investments, edge computing and edge devices, and medical electronics and healthcare technologies.

Market Highlights

The rapid expansion of the automotive industry and the increasing demand for MOSFETs and IGBTs in electronics and automobiles are anticipated to drive the growth of the discrete semiconductors market.

The growth of the consumer electronics industry is expected to be a driving force for the discrete semiconductor market.

Technological advancement is a significant trend gaining traction in the discrete semiconductors market.

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the discrete semiconductors market in 2024, and it is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the discrete semiconductors market share report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Markets Covered:



1) By Type: MOSFET; IGBT; Bipolar Transistor; Thyristor; Rectifier; Other Types

2) By Component: Memory Devices; Logic Devices; Discrete Power Devices; Other Components

3) By Industry: Consumer Electronics; Communication; Automotive; Industrial; Other Industries



Subsegments:



1) By MOSFET: N-channel MOSFETs; P-channel MOSFETs

2) By IGBT: Standard IGBTs; Fast Recovery IGBTs

3) By Bipolar Transistor: NPN Bipolar Transistors; PNP Bipolar Transistors

4) By Thyristor: Silicon Controlled Rectifiers (SCR); Triacs

5) By Rectifier: Standard Rectifiers; Schottky Rectifiers; Fast Recovery Rectifiers

6) By Other Types: Phototransistors; SIDACs (Silicon Diode for Alternating Current); Diodes



Key Companies Profiled: Texas Instruments; ON Semiconductor; STMicroelectronics; Infineon Technologies; NXP Semiconductors



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $44.67 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $71.94 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.7% Regions Covered Global

