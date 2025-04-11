Drug Screening Market Report 2025 | CAGR of 15% Projected Through 2025-2029 | Laboratory Corp., Quest Diagnostics, OraSure Technologies, Alfa Scientific Designs, and Abbott Laboratories Lead the Industry

Dublin, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drug Screening Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The drug screening market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $8.57 billion in 2024 to $9.79 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to pharmaceutical drug testing, healthcare and clinical diagnostics, substance abuse treatment, research and development investments, and increasing use of drug testing kits and devices.

North America was the largest region in the drug screening market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the drug screening market during the forecast period.



The drug screening market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $17.1 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to legalization of cannabis and opioid crisis, increasing sports events, point-of-care and rapid testing, evolving drug policies and regulations, growing workplace wellness and health programs, and international market expansion. Major trends in the forecast period include advanced drug detection technologies, telemedicine and remote testing, research and development investments, innovative drug testing kits and devices, and technological advancements in testing.

Market Highlights

The growth of the drug screening market is expected to be driven by the increasing prevalence of drug and alcohol consumption.

The increasing demand for substance abuse treatment is expected to drive the growth of the drug screening market in the future.

A notable trend in the drug screening market is the launch of innovative products.

Companies in the drug screening market are increasingly turning their attention to strategic partnerships and collaborations as a means to enhance their financial strength, fortify their product portfolios, and extend their geographical reach.

Report Scope

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Markets Covered:



1) By Products: Rapid Testing Devices; Consumables; Other Products

2) By Sample Type: Oral Fluid Sample; Hair Sample; Urine Sample; Breath Sample; Other Sample Types

3) By End User: Drug Testing Laboratories; Workplaces; Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement Agencies; Hospitals; Drug Treatment Centers; Individual Users; Pain Management Centers; Schools and Colleges



Subsegments:



1) By Rapid Testing Devices: Urine Drug Test Kits; Saliva Drug Test Kits; Blood Drug Test Devices; Instant Test Strips

2) By Consumables: Reagents and Assays; Sample Collection Devices; Calibration Standards

3) By Other Products: Laboratory Equipment; Software Solutions; Storage and Transport Solutions



Key Companies Profiled: Laboratory Corporation; Quest Diagnostics Incorporated; OraSure Technologies Inc.; Alfa Scientific Designs Inc.; Abbott Laboratories



Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $9.79 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $17.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15% Regions Covered Global

Major Companies Featured in this Drug Screening Market Report

