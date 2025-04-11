Wireless Home Security Camera Market to Reach $37.5 Billion by 2034 | Doorbell Cameras Accounted for Over 23% of the Market in 2024 Amid Rising Package Theft Concerns

Dublin, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wireless Home Security Camera Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Wireless Home Security Camera Market was valued at USD 9.8 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 37.5 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 13.6%.

The rapid adoption of IoT, AI, and ML technologies is fueling demand for advanced home security solutions. Consumers are increasingly prioritizing smart, AI-powered surveillance systems capable of detecting potential threats through intelligent video analytics. Wireless cameras integrated with AI-driven algorithms enhance security monitoring by identifying patterns and alerting homeowners about suspicious activity.







The rise of IoT-connected sensors allows these cameras to detect motion and transmit encrypted data to cloud storage, enabling real-time alerts for unauthorized access, fire hazards, and other security risks. With an expected 103.2 million households using wireless home security cameras by 2029, industry players are shifting towards self-initiating, proactive security measures. Incorporating features such as edge AI for immediate threat responses and blockchain-based intelligence sharing is expected to elevate market standards.



The market is segmented by type, application, resolution, and distribution channel. The PTZ camera market accounted for USD 2.2 billion in 2023. PTZ cameras offer extensive coverage and are often paired with fixed cameras to minimize blind spots. Their ability to pan, tilt, and zoom makes them highly efficient for home security applications.



The application segment includes doorbell cameras, indoor cameras, and outdoor cameras. The doorbell camera market represented 23.6% of the industry in 2024. Increased concerns over package theft and home intrusions are driving demand for these devices, which provide real-time alerts and remote monitoring via smartphones.



Based on resolution, wireless home security cameras are categorized into HD (720p & 1080p), 2K, and 4K. The HD segment led the market in 2024, generating USD 3.8 billion. With lower bandwidth requirements, 720p cameras facilitate seamless real-time streaming, while 1080p cameras offer enhanced image clarity and long-duration recording capabilities, making them ideal for securing driveways and walkways.



The market is also classified by distribution channels, with online and offline sales driving growth. The offline segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period, as consumers prefer in-store purchases for professional installation services, exclusive promotions, and a higher level of trust.



North America dominated the global market in 2024, holding a 36.1% share. The United States accounted for USD 2.1 billion, with continuous advancements in high-definition and network-integrated security solutions contributing to market growth. The region's focus on innovation and stringent security standards reinforces its stronghold in the wireless home security camera industry.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 190 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $9.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $37.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market scope & definitions

1.2 Base estimates & calculations

1.3 Forecast calculations

1.4 Data sources

1.4.1 Primary

1.4.2 Secondary

1.4.2.1 Paid sources

1.4.2.2 Public sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry synopsis, 2021-2034



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Factor affecting the value chain

3.1.2 Profit margin analysis

3.1.3 Disruptions

3.1.4 Future outlook

3.1.5 Manufacturers

3.1.6 Distributors

3.2 Supplier landscape

3.3 Profit margin analysis

3.4 Key news & initiatives

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.6 Impact forces

3.6.1 Growth drivers

3.6.1.1 Rising adoption of smart home technology

3.6.1.2 Advancements in IoT and AI technologies

3.6.1.3 Increasing concerns over home security & surveillance

3.6.1.4 Growing demand for wireless & battery-powered security cameras

3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.6.2.1 Cybersecurity risks & privacy concerns

3.6.2.2 High initial costs & subscription fees

3.7 Growth potential analysis

3.8 Porter's analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Competitive positioning matrix

4.4 Strategic outlook matrix



Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Resolution, 2021-2034 (USD Million & Thousand Unit)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 HD (720p & 1080p)

5.3 2K

5.4 4K



Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Type, 2021-2034 (USD Million & Thousand Unit)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 PTZ camera

6.3 IP camera



Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 (USD Million & Thousand Unit)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Doorbell camera

7.3 Indoor camera

7.4 Outdoor camera



Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2034 (USD Million & Thousand Unit)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Online

8.3 Offline



Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 (USD Million & Thousand Unit)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 North America

9.2.1 U.S.

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 UK

9.3.2 Germany

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Russia

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 India

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 South Korea

9.4.5 Australia

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Mexico

9.6 MEA

9.6.1 South Africa

9.6.2 Saudi Arabia

9.6.3 UAE



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

10.1 ADT Inc.

10.2 Amcrest Technologies

10.3 Arlo Technologies, Inc.

10.4 Blink (Amazon.com)

10.5 CP Plus International

10.6 D-Link Corporation

10.7 Eufy

10.8 Guardian Protection Services, Inc.

10.9 Google LLC

10.10 Hanwha Techwin Co., Ltd.

10.11 K&F Concept

10.12 Ring (Amazon)

10.13 Reolink

10.14 SimpliSafe, Inc.

10.15 Wyze Labs, Inc.

10.16 Xiaomi Corporation

10.17 Vector Security, Inc.

10.18 Vivint, Inc.

10.19 Lorex Technology Inc.

10.20 Swann Communications Pty. Ltd.

10.21 Frontpoint Security Solutions, LLC

10.22 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.



