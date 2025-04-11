Electronic Manufacturing Services Market Report 2025 | Revenues Forecast to Reach $1.1 Trillion by 2034 | Computer Segment Led with a 31.9% Market Share in 2024

Dublin, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Manufacturing Services Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Electronic Manufacturing Services Market was valued at USD 626.8 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 1.1 trillion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 5.1%, driven by rapid advancements in technology and increasing demand across various industries.

This upward trajectory is fueled by the surge in consumer electronics, the widespread adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT), and the growing reliance on sophisticated electronic components across industries such as automotive, healthcare, and computing. Companies are heavily investing in automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and robotics to enhance production capabilities, improve efficiency, and meet evolving performance expectations.



The increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is a major catalyst for EMS market growth. EVs require advanced electronic components such as battery management systems, power electronics, motor controllers, and infotainment systems. As demand for these vehicles rises, manufacturers are ramping up production and incorporating cutting-edge technologies to meet stringent performance and sustainability requirements. The push for innovation in automotive electronics is leading to significant investments in high-tech manufacturing solutions, allowing EMS providers to deliver more efficient and reliable components.



The EMS market is categorized into several key segments, including electronic manufacturing, engineering services, test and development implementation, logistics services, and others. Among these, the electronic manufacturing segment generated USD 376.5 billion in 2024, maintaining its dominant position due to the rising need for miniaturization, high-performance devices, and sustainable production practices. Companies are integrating advanced automation and AI-driven quality control to optimize manufacturing processes, enhance cost efficiency, and meet the stringent requirements of modern consumer electronics and automotive applications.



With applications spanning consumer electronics, aerospace, automotive, medical devices, and semiconductor manufacturing, the EMS market continues to evolve to meet the needs of these diverse sectors. The computer segment led with a 31.9% market share in 2024, reflecting the increasing demand for high-performance computing systems and miniaturized components. As AI-driven technologies and data-intensive applications gain traction, manufacturers are focusing on precise, cost-effective production techniques to support the next generation of computing solutions.



North America accounted for a 21.5% share of the EMS market in 2024, with strong growth driven by advancements in the electronics, automotive, and healthcare sectors. Companies in the region are prioritizing high-tech manufacturing, sustainability, and next-generation technologies such as IoT, electric vehicles, and automation to secure a competitive edge. The region's commitment to research and development (R&D) and continuous innovation further solidifies its position as a key player in the global EMS industry. With increasing investments in advanced production techniques and strategic collaborations, North American manufacturers are poised to drive the future of electronic manufacturing services.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 210 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $626.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $1.1 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Market scope and definitions

1.2 Research design

1.2.1 Research approach

1.2.2 Data collection methods

1.3 Base estimates and calculations

1.3.1 Base year calculation

1.3.2 Key trends for market estimation

1.4 Forecast model

1.5 Primary research and validation

1.5.1 Primary sources

1.5.2 Data mining sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry synopsis



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Increasing demand for consumer electronics

3.2.1.2 Growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs)

3.2.1.3 Rising adoption of smart devices and IoT

3.2.1.4 Growth of the semiconductor industry

3.2.1.5 Rising defense and aerospace electronics needs

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.2.2.1 High initial investment requirements

3.2.2.2 Complexity in managing supply chains

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.5 Technology landscape

3.6 Future market trends

3.7 Gap analysis

3.8 Porter's analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.4 Competitive positioning matrix

4.5 Strategy dashboard



Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Product, 2021-2034 (USD Bn)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Electronic manufacturing

5.2.1 PCB assembly

5.2.2 Cable assembly

5.2.3 Electromechanical assembly/box build

5.2.4 Testing

5.2.5 Prototyping

5.2.6 Others

5.3 Engineering services

5.3.1 Circuit design

5.3.2 PCB layout

5.3.3 Others

5.4 Test & development implementation

5.4.1 Circuit assembly testing

5.4.2 Fully assembled unit testing

5.4.3 Others

5.5 Logistics services

5.5.1 Inventory management

5.5.2 Remanufacturing

5.5.3 Others



Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 (USD Bn)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Computer

6.3 Consumer electronics

6.4 Aerospace & defense

6.5 Medical & healthcare

6.6 Automotive

6.7 Semiconductor manufacturing

6.8 Robotics

6.9 Agriculture

6.10 Power & energy

6.11 Others



Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 (USD Bn)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 North America

7.2.1 U.S.

7.2.2 Canada

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 France

7.3.4 Spain

7.3.5 Italy

7.3.6 Netherlands

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.4.1 China

7.4.2 India

7.4.3 Japan

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 South Korea

7.5 Latin America

7.5.1 Brazil

7.5.2 Mexico

7.5.3 Argentina

7.6 Middle East and Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 South Africa

7.6.3 UAE



Chapter 8 Company Profiles

8.1 ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING

8.2 All Shore Industries, Inc.

8.3 Celestica Inc.

8.4 Compal Electronics Inc.

8.5 Delta Group Electronics Inc.

8.6 Fabrinet

8.7 FLEX Ltd.

8.8 Foxconn (Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd.)

8.9 Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc.

8.10 Inventec

8.11 Jabil Inc.

8.12 Kimball Electronics Inc.

8.13 Plexus Corp.

8.14 Quanta Computer lnc.

8.15 Sanmina Corporation

8.16 Shenzhen Kinwong Electronic Co. Ltd.

8.17 TPV Technology Co. Ltd.

8.18 VIRTEX (Formerly Altron Inc.)

8.19 Wistron Corporation

