Global Organ Transplant Diagnostics Market Expands Amid Rising Chronic Illness and Demand for Non-Invasive Testing

Dublin, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organ Transplant Diagnostics Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Offering, Application, Technology, Transplant Type, End User, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global organ transplant diagnostics market is experiencing steady growth, driven by the increasing demand for organ transplants, rising incidences of organ failure, and advancements in diagnostic technologies. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as kidney failure, liver cirrhosis, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes has led to a growing number of organ transplants worldwide. Additionally, improvements in immunosuppressive therapies and better post-transplant monitoring have contributed to a higher success rate of transplant procedures, further boosting the demand for transplant diagnostics.



Technological advancements in molecular diagnostics, next-generation sequencing (NGS), polymerase chain reaction (PCR), and human leukocyte antigen (HLA) typing have revolutionized transplant diagnostics. These innovations enable accurate compatibility testing, early detection of transplant rejection, and improved patient outcomes. The adoption of non-invasive diagnostic methods and biomarker-based tests is also increasing, reducing the risk and improving the precision of transplant procedures.



Industrial Impact



The organ transplant diagnostics market has significantly influenced the healthcare landscape, driven by key players such as Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, and others. These companies have been at the forefront, providing cutting-edge products for organ transplant diagnostics.



Moreover, the market has been further shaped by strategic collaborations, mergers, and R&D investments, which enable companies to expand their global presence and introduce innovative solutions. With the increasing focus on understanding tissue architecture and disease mechanisms, the competitive landscape of the organ transplant diagnostics market is dynamic, with innovation and customer-centric approaches driving differentiation and growth.



The organ transplant diagnostics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.97% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2035.

Services Segment to Dominate the Organ Transplant Diagnostics Market (by Offering)



The services segment is expected to dominate the organ transplant diagnostics market, driven by the increasing demand for high-quality diagnostic solutions, outsourced laboratory testing, and post-transplant monitoring. The growing complexity of organ transplant procedures necessitates continuous and precise testing to ensure compatibility, detect early signs of rejection, and monitor immune responses. Diagnostic service providers offer specialized expertise in HLA typing, cross-matching, donor-recipient compatibility testing, and post-transplant surveillance, making them an indispensable part of the transplantation process. Further, many hospitals and transplant centers prefer outsourcing diagnostic services to reference laboratories and specialized diagnostic providers rather than investing in in-house capabilities, further propelling the growth of this segment.

Solid Organ Transplant Segment to Dominate the Organ Transplant Diagnostics Market (by Transplant Type)



The solid organ transplant segment is expected to dominate the organ transplant diagnostics market, primarily due to the high incidence of organ failure and the increasing number of kidney, liver, heart, and lung transplants worldwide. The growing burden of chronic diseases such as end-stage renal disease (ESRD), liver cirrhosis, heart failure, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) has significantly increased the demand for solid organ transplants. As a result, the need for precise and reliable transplant diagnostics has risen to ensure better donor-recipient compatibility, reduce rejection rates, and improve long-term patient outcomes. Furthermore, government initiatives, public awareness campaigns, and the expansion of transplant registries have significantly contributed to the rise in organ donations, further propelling the demand for organ transplant diagnostics.

Diagnostics Segment to Dominate the Organ Transplant Diagnostics Market (by Application)



The segmental growth is driven by the increasing demand for accurate and timely donor-recipient compatibility testing, pre-transplant screening, and post-transplant monitoring. As the number of organ transplants rises globally due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, organ failure, and improved transplant success rates, the need for advanced diagnostic solutions has become critical to ensuring transplant viability and long-term patient outcomes. The dominance of the diagnostics segment is attributed to the growing adoption of molecular diagnostic techniques, such as next-generation sequencing (NGS), polymerase chain reaction (PCR), and human leukocyte antigen (HLA) typing, which play a crucial role in determining the compatibility between donors and recipients.

Molecular Technologies Segment to Dominate the Organ Transplant Diagnostics Market (by Technology)



Molecular technologies are experiencing rapid growth in the organ transplant diagnostics market, driven by the need for high-precision, rapid, and non-invasive testing methods. As organ transplantation becomes more sophisticated, molecular diagnostic tools are playing a crucial role in pre-transplant compatibility testing, post-transplant monitoring, and early detection of transplant rejection. The shift towards molecular techniques is fuelled by advancements in genomics, proteomics, and personalized medicine, making these technologies indispensable in modern transplant procedures. Further, With ongoing research and technological innovations, the adoption of molecular technologies is expected to grow exponentially, transforming the future of organ transplantation.

Hospitals and Transplant Centers Segment to Dominate the Organ Transplant Diagnostics Market (by End User)



Hospitals and transplant centers are the primary end users in the organ transplant diagnostics market, as they serve as critical hubs for organ transplantation procedures, donor-recipient matching, and post-transplant care. With the rising incidence of organ failure due to chronic diseases such as kidney disease, liver cirrhosis, heart failure, and lung disorders, these healthcare institutions are increasingly adopting advanced diagnostic technologies to ensure successful transplants and long-term patient survival.

Demand - Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities

Market Drivers:



Rise in the Incidence of Chronic Diseases Leading to Organ Failure Increases the Use of Organ Transplant Diagnostics: The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as chronic kidney disease (CKD), liver cirrhosis, heart failure, diabetes, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) has led to a significant rise in organ failure cases worldwide. As a result, the demand for organ transplantation has surged, subsequently driving the need for advanced transplant diagnostics to ensure successful procedures and long-term graft survival.



Market Challenges:



Increased Gap in Organ Donation and Organ Transplant Demand: The organ shortage directly affects the demand for transplant diagnostics, as fewer transplants mean lower utilization of diagnostic tools for pre-transplant compatibility testing and post-transplant monitoring. Even though advancements in molecular diagnostics, biomarker testing, and non-invasive monitoring are improving transplant success rates, the fundamental issue of organ availability remains a key challenge limiting overall organ transplant diagnostics market growth.



Market Opportunities:



Advancements in Non-Invasive Diagnostics: One of the key opportunities in the organ transplant diagnostics market is the growing adoption of non-invasive diagnostic technologies. Traditional biopsy methods for detecting transplant rejection are invasive, painful, and carry potential risks. The development of biomarker-based assays, cell-free DNA (cfDNA) testing, and liquid biopsy techniques offers a less invasive, highly accurate, and real-time alternative for post-transplant monitoring. These innovations not only enhance early rejection detection but also improve patient compliance and long-term transplant success rates.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analysing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.



Some of the manufacturers in organ transplant diagnostics market are:

Abbott Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Illumina, Inc.

Immucor, Inc.

Omixon Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Some of the service providers in organ transplant diagnostics market are:

ARUP Laboratories

CareDx, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Organ Transplant Diagnostics Market Overview

1.1 Market Outlook

1.2 Industry Outlook

1.3 Market Dynamics



2. Global Organ Transplant Diagnostics Market (By Offering), $Million, 2024-2035

2.1 Overview

2.2 Products

2.2.1 Kits and Assays

2.2.2 Consumables

2.3 Services



3. Global Organ Transplant Diagnostics Market (By Transplant Type), $Million, 2024-2035

3.1 Overview

3.2 Solid Organ Transplant

3.2.1 Kidney

3.2.2 Liver

3.2.3 Lung

3.2.4 Pancreas

3.2.5 Others

3.3 Stem Cell Transplant



4. Global Organ Transplant Diagnostics Market (By Application), $Million, 2024-2035

4.1 Overview

4.2 Diagnostics

4.2.1 Donor Testing

4.2.1.1 Pre-Transplantation Testing

4.2.1.1.1 Histocompatibility Testing

4.2.1.1.2 Blood Profiling Testing

4.2.1.1.3 Other Testing

4.2.1.2 Post-Transplantation Testing

4.2.1.2.1 Post Infection Testing

4.2.1.2.2 Risk of Disorder Testing

4.2.1.2.3 Other Testing

4.2.2 Recipient Testing

4.2.2.1 Pre-Transplantation Testing

4.2.2.1.1 Histocompatibility Testing

4.2.2.1.2 Blood Profiling Testing

4.2.2.1.3 Other Testing

4.2.2.2 Post-Transplantation Testing

4.2.2.2.1 Post Infection Testing

4.2.2.2.2 Risk of Disorder Testing

4.3 Translational Research



5. Global Organ Transplant Diagnostics Market (By Technology), $ Million, 2024-2035

5.1 Overview

5.2 Molecular Technologies

5.2.1 PCR

5.2.2 Sanger Sequencing

5.2.3 NGS

5.2.4 Other Molecular Technologies

5.3 Non-Molecular Technologies

5.3.1 Serology

5.3.2 Flow Cytometry

5.4 Other Technologies



6. Global Organ Transplant Diagnostics Market (By End User), $Million, 2024-2035

6.1 Overview

6.2 Hospitals and Transplant Centers

6.3 Academic and Research Institutions

6.4 Reference Laboratories

6.5 Other End Users



7. Global Organ Transplant Diagnostics Market (By Region), $Million, 2024-2035



8. Global Organ Transplant Diagnostics Market - Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles

8.1 Competitive Benchmarking

8.2 Growth Share Matrix (2024)

8.3 Market Share Analysis (2023 vs 2024)

8.4 Competitive Landscape

8.5 Company Profiles

8.5.1 Manufacturers

Abbott Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Illumina, Inc.

Immucor, Inc.

Omixon Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Eurobio Scientific (Genome Diagnostics B.V.)

8.5.2 Service Providers

Arup Laboratories

Care Dx

LabCorp

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/98kky6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.