Reduction of Pandora A/S’ share capital

At Pandora A/S’ Annual General Meeting on 12 March 2025, it was resolved to reduce the

Company’s share capital with a nominal amount of DKK 3,000,000 by cancellation of 3,000,000 treasury shares of DKK 1.

The share capital reduction was announced in the Danish Business Authority's it-system on 12 March 2025 and the 4-week notification period has expired with no objections.

The Board of Directors has therefore resolved to effect the share capital reduction. After reduction of the share capital, the Company’s share capital is nominally DKK 79,000,000, divided into shares of DKK 1.

