Biofuel Industry Market Report 2025-2035: Government Incentives Drive Growth - Regulations like the Renewable Fuel Standard (U.S.) and RED II (EU)

Government Policies and Regulatory Support



Governments worldwide are implementing policies and incentives to encourage biofuel production and adoption as part of their efforts to reduce carbon emissions and achieve energy security. Mandates such as the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) in the U.S. and the Renewable Energy Directive (RED II) in the European Union have set minimum blending requirements for biofuels in transportation fuels. Additionally, tax credits, subsidies, and carbon pricing mechanisms are making biofuels a more attractive alternative to fossil fuels.



For example, the U.S. government provides a biodiesel tax credit of $1 per gallon, benefiting companies such as Renewable Energy Group (REG) and Valero Energy Corporation, which produce and distribute biodiesel and renewable diesel. Similarly, Neste, a Finland-based company, is expanding its sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production in response to EU regulations promoting the use of biofuels in aviation.



Feedstock Supply Constraints and Competition with Food Production



One of the most pressing challenges in the biofuel industry is the limited availability of sustainable feedstocks. First-generation biofuels, such as ethanol and biodiesel, primarily rely on corn, sugarcane, soy, and palm oil, leading to concerns over food security and land use conflicts. The expansion of biofuel production in regions like Brazil, Indonesia, and the U.S. has sparked debates about deforestation, biodiversity loss, and rising food prices.



As governments push for higher biofuel blending targets, competition between food and fuel markets intensifies. For example, Indonesia's biodiesel program has driven up palm oil demand, impacting food prices and contributing to deforestation. Similarly, ethanol production in the U.S. has raised concerns over corn availability for food and livestock feed. To overcome this challenge, the industry must diversify feedstock sources, focusing on waste-based, cellulosic, and algae-based biofuels. However, these alternatives require significant investments in technology and infrastructure, delaying large-scale commercialization.

Market Snapshot

2025 Market Value: Expected to exceed US$138.97 billion

Forecast Period: 2025–2035

Growth Outlook: Strong revenue growth anticipated across regions and segments

Report Size: 352 pages, featuring 110 tables and 185 charts

Market Drivers & Challenges

Key Growth Drivers

Government Incentives: Regulations like the Renewable Fuel Standard (U.S.) and RED II (EU)

Corporate Adoption: Increased investments in SAF, biodiesel, and renewable diesel

Energy Security: Countries diversifying away from fossil fuels

Sustainability Push: Biofuels aligned with global net-zero targets

Major Challenges

Feedstock Supply Constraints: Overlap with food production (e.g., corn, palm oil)

Infrastructure & Tech Gaps: Advanced biofuels (algae, cellulosic) not yet fully scalable

Food vs. Fuel Debate: Ongoing scrutiny around land use and deforestation

Market Segmentation

By Production Process

Fermentation

Transesterification

Other Advanced Processes

By Blending Type

Ethanol Blends (E5–E85)

Biodiesel Blends (B5–B100)

Renewable Diesel (Drop-in Fuel)

Biojet Fuel

By Application

Transportation

Power Generation

Industrial Heating

Residential & Commercial Heating

Other Uses

By Feedstock

Maize

Vegetable Oils

Sugarcane & Sugar Beet

Wheat

Other Sustainable Sources

Regional & Country-Level Forecasts (2025–2035)

5 Regions + 20 Countries Covered

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy

Asia Pacific: China, India, Indonesia, Australia, South Korea

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico

MEA: GCC, South Africa

Each region includes breakdowns by process, application, blending type, and feedstock.

Company Coverage & Competitive Landscape

Featured Companies (15 Profiles Include SWOT, Revenue, Strategy):

Royal Dutch Shell

Valero Energy

Archer Daniels Midland

Green Plains

Neste

Renewable Energy Group

Pacific Ethanol

Butamax

Air Liquide

Petrobras

Bunge Limited

Wilmar International

Abengoa

Algenol Biotech

Eniven Group

Key Questions Answered

Which submarkets (e.g., SAF, renewable diesel) offer the highest ROI?

How will biofuel regulations and subsidies evolve globally?

What are the prospects of cellulosic and waste-based biofuels?

Which companies are set to dominate by 2035?

Where should new investments be focused geographically and technologically?

Strategic Insights & Recommendations

Identify high-growth regions and sectors

Understand regulatory shifts and policy incentives

Plan entry or expansion into new feedstock markets

Align product development with emerging energy needs

Benchmark against market leaders’ R&D and revenue trends

