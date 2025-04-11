On the Resolutions Adopted at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and the Election of the Chairman of the Board

Draft resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of PST Group AB held on 11 April 2025 are as follows:

1. On the election of a new Board of the company after the expiry of the term of office of the current Board.

To elect members of the Board of PST Group AB:

Jurgita Jurkštaitytė (born 1975) – Education: Vytautas Magnus University, Master of Business Law. Participation in activities of other companies: Lawyer, law firm "Jurkštaitytė and Partners", Member of the Board of AB "HISK".

Justas Jasiūnas (b. 1982) – Education: Mykolas Romeris University, Master's degree in Law. Participation in activities of other companies: Board member of AB "HISK."

Lina Simaškienė (b. 1968) (as an independent board member) – Education: Kaunas University of Technology, qualification as an Engineer-Economist. Participation in activities of other companies: Chief Financial Officer and Board Member of UAB IOCO Packaging; Chief Accountant at UAB "IOCO," UAB "Pokštas," and UAB "Stenrosus."

Darijus Vilčinskas (b. 1965) – Education: Vilnius Gediminas Technical University (VILNIUS TECH), Master's degree. Participation in activities of other companies: UAB "VIP Centras," UAB "Balance Investments," UAB "Restoda."

Linas Liktorius (as an independent board member) – education: Stockholm School of Economics in Riga. Licensed: Internal Auditor (CIA – Certified Internal Auditor), Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS – Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist), and a member of these organizations. Participation in activities of other companies: Payswix, UAB, independent board member; UAB Verslo simuliacijos, shareholder and manager; VšĮ Vilniaus stalo žaidimų klubas, co-founder and CEO.





2. On the determination of the remuneration for the members of the Board of Directors.

2.1. To set a salary of 3,300.00 EUR/month for the members of the Board of PST Group AB

2.2. To approve limitation of liability of the Board Member when there is no intention or gross negligence of the Board Member and when liability of the Board Member is limited to the amount of 3 (three) monthly average remunerations after taxes (received in the last 12 months) calculating the total amount of liability for all decisions taken during the term of office of the Board. The reduced indemnification of damage may not be less than the amount to be paid by the insurance company, in case the Company insures/has insured the third party liability of the Board Members using its own funds, and such damage is considered to be an insured event. It shall be deemed that any decisions made without a clear purpose to the contrary of the Company and approved by at least 4 Board Members conform to the concept of business risk. The Company shall enter into an agreement with the Board Members on limiting the liability of the Board Members under the conditions established above.





At the board meeting held on April 11, 2025, Justas Jasiūnas was elected Chairman of the newly appointed Board of Directors of PST Group AB.

In recent years, we have devoted a lot of work to renewal, the company has a new management team, we are implementing modern management practices, we have refreshed the visual face of PST - our brand. By implementing all this, we are smoothly working with strategic and state-important projects, and we strive to meet the needs of various clients. With the renewed board, we will continue to strive for the highest management standards and operational stability,” says Justas Jasiūnas, Chairman of the Board of PST.





For more information, contact:

Tomas Stukas

PST Group AB

Managing Director

Tel. No.: +370 618 21360