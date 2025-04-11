Textile Dyes Market Forecast to Grow at 5.18% CAGR Through 2030, Led by APAC Region

Dublin, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Textile Dyes Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Textile dyes are used to add colours to textile products like fibers, yarns, and fabrics. Preference for natural dyes, growing demand for coloured textiles and fibers, and strong research and development investments in plant-based dyes is driving the growth during the forecast period. However, stringent government regulations are expected to restrain the demand in the coming years. High price volatility of raw materials also remains a key challenge to this growth.



Market Trends:

Rising disposable incomes driven by robust economic growth have fueled demand for textile products, significantly boosting domestic consumption and propelling the textile dye market's expansion during the forecast period. For example, CEIC data reveals that China's annual household expenditure per capita rose to 4,660.367 USD in December 2023, up from 4,515.302 USD in December 2022. Additionally, the growing affluence of households worldwide has further stimulated domestic consumption. Consumers are increasingly prioritizing aesthetics, which has amplified the demand for textile dyes.

The garment industry has experienced transformative changes in recent years, particularly in quality, trends, and global connectivity. Rising disposable incomes and increased household spending in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil are anticipated to drive market growth. Moreover, the global proliferation of retail stores is supporting the growing demand for garments, thereby increasing the need for textile dyes. The shift toward eco-friendly products is also driving the adoption of natural dyes in textile applications.

The Asia Pacific region is poised to lead the textile dyes market during the forecast period. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific (APAC). The APAC region, home to major textile-producing nations like India and China, is expected to dominate due to its well-established textile industry. China, in particular, holds the largest share of the global textile dyes market. Rapid urbanization, a growing manufacturing sector, and improving economic conditions across the region are further expected to bolster market growth.

The global textile dyes market report offers an in-depth analysis of the industry landscape, providing strategic and executive-level insights supported by data-driven forecasts. It examines the demand for various dye types, including acid, basic, direct, reactive, vat, and others, across different regions. Additionally, the report highlights the latest technological advancements, key government policies, regulations, and macroeconomic factors, offering a comprehensive view of the market.

Some of the major players covered in this report include Organic Dyes and Pigments LLC, Archroma, Huntsman Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Yorkshire Chemical Holdings Co., Ltd., Kiri Industries Limited, Clariant AG, LANXESS AG, and Jay Chemical Industries Private Limited among others.



