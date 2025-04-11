CRS & FATCA Compliance & Reporting Training Course (ONLINE EVENT: June 16, 2025)

Dublin, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CRS & FATCA Compliance & Reporting" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This practical 1-day course provides an examination of both FATCA and CRS regulations.

Automatic Exchange of Information ("AEOI") has a direct impact on customers of Financial Institutions ('FI') and requires front-line client facing teams to be fully trained in managing relationships in a Common Reporting Standard ("CRS") compliant manner. Customers' details will be provided to HMRC and then forwarded to over 100 tax authorities across the globe. As the information will form the basis of tax enquiries, inaccurate reporting will seriously affect an FI's reputation with its customers and the regulators.

You will learn about the requirements and practical solutions for compliance, reporting obligations, customer classification process and due diligence, as well as how to set up effective framework and operational and governance practices. Conducted by experts with many years of practical experience from the sector you will have a chance to learn about the best practices and compliance standards.

The training course is suitable for front-office staff members, compliance/legal, finance and operations staff, as well as independent consultants requiring carrying specific tasks.

What will you learn

By the end of the programme you will:

Understand the scope and impact of FATCA/CRS reporting regimes as well as differences and similarities between them

Learn about customer identification, due diligence and classification

Understand the reporting requirements for entities and accounts in scope

Learn the best compliance and reporting practices

Implementation strategies for FATCA/CRS frameworks

Full understanding for the front-line staff of the change in their role and responsibilities as required by CRS regime (i.e., on-boarding, indicia and associated curing, reporting)

The impact of FATCA and CRS on your work routine

Who Should Attend:

Financial Officers

Compliance Officers

Risk Management Professionals

External & Internal Auditors

Operations Managers / Officers

Project Managers

Back Office Professionals

Wealth Managers and Private Banking Professionals

Lawyers

Consultants

Accountants

Staff with roles and responsibilities in operational, businesses and central departments

Key Topics Covered:

Background to the AEoI regimes and key differences

Impact of FATCA/CRS on the Financial Services Industry

Reportable information and timelines

Entities and accounts in scope

Customer due diligence: new accounts, pre-existing accounts and on-going monitoring

Practical aspects including classification of reportable institutions and clients

Due diligence requirements and identification of reportable accounts

Indicia and associated curing

Best practices and practical reporting considerations

Setting up effective governance framework

Controls over the reporting process

Key factors for FATCA and CRS reporting and compliance obligations

Implementation challenges

Role of the relationship manager

Notification obligations to customers

Reporting obligations and schemas

Use of reported information by tax authorities

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/za96jr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.