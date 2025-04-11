COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Odense, April 11th, 2025

Company Announcement no. 53 – 11.04.2025

Notice of Annual General Meeting 2025

Danish Aerospace Company A/S

CVR no.: 12424248

The board of directors is pleased to announce that the Annual General Meeting 2025 for Danish Aerospace Company A/S, company registration (CVR) no. 12 42 42 48 (“DAC”) will be held on Monday April 28th, 2025, at 14:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at Gorrissen Federspiel, Axeltorv 2, 1609 Copenhagen V. Doors will open for registration of attendance at 13:30. There will not be catering at this years’ meeting.

In accordance with DAC articles of association article 3.9, the agenda will be as follows:

The Board of Directors’ report on the company’s activities in the past financial year Presentation and adoption of the annual report Decision on distribution of profit or coverage of loss according to the adopted annual report Resolution to grant discharge of liability to the Board of Directors and the Executive Management Approval of the remuneration of the Board of Directors for the current financial year Election of members for the Board of Directors. Election of auditor Proposals from the Board of Directors or shareholders Any other business





--oo0oo--

Items on the agenda, including complete proposals.

Ad. 1. The Board of Directors’ report on the company’s activities in the past financial year.

The Board of Directors proposes that the report on the Company’s activities in 2024 is noted by the Annual General Meeting.

Ad. 2. Presentation and adoption of the annual report.

The Board of Directors proposes that the annual report 2024 is approved.

The annual report for 2024 is available on the Company’s website.

Ad. 3. Decision on distribution of profit or coverage of loss according to the adopted annual report.

The Board of Directors proposes that the loss of DKK 3,877,324 related to the financial year ending December 31st, 2024 is carried forward.

Ad. 4. Resolution to grant discharge of liability to the Board of Directors and the Executive Management.

The Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting grants discharge of liability to the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Management for any liabilities towards the Company in relation to the approved annual report for 2024.

Ad. 5. Approval of the remuneration of the Board of Directors for the current financial year

It is proposed that the Annual General Meeting approves the following remuneration to the Board of Directors for the remainder of 2025 and until the next Annual General Meeting:

Position Base fee multiple Fee (DKK) Members of the Board of Directors 1x 60,000 The Chairman of the Board of Directors [2x] [120,000] The Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors [1.5x] [90,000]

Ad. 6. Election of members for the Board of Directors.

It is proposed to re-elect Niels Heering, Søren Bjørn Hansen and James V. Zimmerman as members of the Board of Directors for a one-year period.

If the proposed candidates are elected, it is expected that the Board of Directors will appoint Niels Heering as chairman of the Board of Directors and Søren Bjørn Hansen as deputy chairman.

Please see Appendix 1 for a description of the nominated candidates’ qualifications, including information on other management positions held by the nominated candidates.

Ad. 7. Election of auditor

The board of directors suggests re-election of PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab.

Ad. 7. Proposals from the Board of Directors or shareholders

No proposals have been made under this agenda item.

Ad. 8. Any other business.

--oo0oo--

The agenda and complete proposals are included in this notice.

This notice, including agenda and the complete proposals, as well as; authorization-/absentee vote and registration forms for the Annual Meeting can be found at: Investor Relations - Danish Aerospace Company from Friday April 11, 2025.

This notice, including agenda and the complete proposals, as well as; authorization-/absentee vote forms will also be sent via email on Friday April 11, 2025, to shareholders registered by name, which have requested this.

--oo0oo—



Adoption requirements

All proposed resolutions on the agenda shall be passed by a simple majority of votes cast.

Share capital and voting rights

Equity capital in Danish Aerospace Company A/S is nominal 1,090,833 DKK and each share amount of nominally DKK 0.10 DKK represents 1 (one) vote at the annual general meeting.

To participate in the annual general meeting and to place your vote, you must adhere to the following procedure:

A shareholders’ right to participate in an annual meeting and to place one’s vote is determined by the number of stocks the shareholder owns at the time of registration.

Registration date is Monday April 21, 2025

A shareholders’ shareholding and right to vote is established on the date of registration on the basis of recordings of the shareholders ownership in the register of shareholders (Ejerbogen), and any notification of ownership, which DAC has received in regard to entry in the register of shareholders.

Furthermore, attendance is subject to the shareholder having registered his/her participation as described below.

Notification of attendance

To gain access to the DAC annual general meeting, the shareholder must have requested admission with Danish Aerospace Company A/S no later than Thursday 24 April, 2025, at 23:59 p.m.

A shareholder or his/her proxy holder may attend the general meeting together with an advisor, provided that notification of the advisor’s participation has been timely provided.

Notification of participation may be provided by completing, signing and returning the form for notification of attendance (which may be downloaded from the Company’s website, https://www.danishaerospace.com/en/investor-relations. The signed and completed form may be sent to Danish Aerospace Company A/S by email at Investor_Relations@DanishAerospace.dk or by regular mail to Danish Aerospace Company A/S, Hvidkærvej 31A st., DK-5250 Odense SV. The form must be received by Danish Aerospace Company A/S no later than Thursday 24 April, 2025, at 23.59 p.m.

Ballots

Ballots are handed out at the annual general meeting.

Voting

Shareholders unable to attend the annual general meeting have the opportunity to either vote by proxy or postal vote, however, not by both.

Proxy

Shareholders have the opportunity to issue a proxy, if they themselves are unable to attend. Proxy can be given electronically via email Investor_Relations@DanishAerospace.dk or by regular mail to Danish Aerospace Company A/S, Hvidkærvej 31A st., DK-5250 Odense SV.

Signed proxies must be received no later than Thursday April 24, 2025, at 23:59 p.m.

Postal votes

Postal votes can be given in writing by using the postal voting form which is available at: https://www.danishaerospace.com/en/investor-relations.

The completed, signed form must be received by Danish Aerospace Company A/S at; Investor_Relations@DanishAerospace.dk or by regular mail to Danish Aerospace Company A/S, Hvidkærvej 31A st., DK-5250 Odense SV no later than Sunday April 27, 2025, at 15:00p.m.

Postal votes received by the company cannot be revoked.

Questions

Shareholders have the opportunity to ask questions to the agenda and other documents for the Annual General Meeting. The questions can be sent via mail at: Investor_Relations@DanishAerospace.dk or by regular mail to Danish Aerospace Company A/S, Hvidkærvej 31A st., DK-5250 Odense SV. Forwarded questions will be answered in writing or verbally at the annual general meeting.

Additional information

Until and including the date of the annual meeting, the following additional information will be available on the Company’s website, https://www.danishaerospace.com/en/investor-relations :

Notice of the annual general meeting, including the agenda and the complete proposals as well as Appendix 1 regarding board candidates

The Company’s annual report 2024;

Form for notification of attendance;

Proxy and postal form; and

The total number of shares and voting rights as at the date of the notice.





The annual meeting will be conducted in Danish.

Personal data

In regard to gathering and processing of personal data, please refer to Danish Aerospace Company A/S’ information sheet regarding GDPR in connection with the company’s annual meeting which can be found on the company website here: https://www.danishaerospace.com/en/investor-relations.

Danish Aerospace Company A/S

The Board of Directors, Friday April 11, 2025





For further information, please contact:

Danish Aerospace Company A/S:

Chairman of the Board of Directors Niels Heering

Mobil: +45 40 17 75 31

CEO Thomas A.E. Andersen

Mobil: +45 40 29 41 62

Certified Adviser:

Baker Tilly Corporate Finance P/S

Poul Bundgaards Vej 1, 1.,

DK-2500 Valby

Tel.: +45 33 45 10 00

www.bakertilly.dk

Attachment