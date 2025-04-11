American Shared Hospital Services Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting to be Held on Thursday, June 26, 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE American: AMS) (the "Company"), a leading provider of stereotactic radiosurgery equipment and advanced radiation therapy cancer treatment services through its leasing or direct patient care services segments, today announced that its Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Thursday, June 26, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. CT.

The Annual Meeting will be an in-person meeting. For those who wish to attend, the meeting will be held at 3041 Woodcreek Drive, #200, Downers Grove, IL 60515. The Board of Directors fixed the close of business on April 28, 2025, as the record date for determination of shareholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting.

About American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE American: AMS)

American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) is a leading provider of turnkey solutions to cancer treatment centers, health systems, and cancer networks in North and South America. The company works closely with its partners to develop and grow their cancer service lines and provide integrated cancer care to patients in a convenient local setting close to home. For centers under health system partnerships, the Company and its health system partners share in the capital investment cost and profitability of the operations based on their respective ownership interests. For more information, please visit: www.ashs.com

